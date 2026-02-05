Man United injury news: Latest Mason Mount, Matthijs de Ligt update from Michael Carrick before Tottenham clash

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Feb 2026 15:55 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 16:00

Manchester United interim head coach Michael Carrick has provided the latest update on the fitness of his squad before Saturday lunchtime’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are in high spirits at present after winning each of their last three Premier League games under Carrick against Arsenal, Manchester City and Fulham, beating the latter 3-2 at home last weekend.

Matthijs de Ligt was not involved in any of those victories as he has been sidelined since the end of November with a back injury, while Mason Mount missed the win over Fulham after sustaining a knock in training.

Speaking at a press conference at Carrington on Thursday afternoon, Carrick confirmed that both Mount and De Ligt will not be ready to return against Spurs, but the former will soon be available for selection.

Mount closing in on return as Carrick provides fresh De Ligt update

"Probably, Mason [will be available] sooner," Carrick told reporters. "He's not too far away really. We're hopeful it won't be too long.

"Matta [De Ligt], he's working his way back, taking good steps and improving. It's a little bit too soon at the moment but, hopefully, it won't be too long [before De Ligt is back]."

Man United’s only other injury concern is with Patrick Dorgu who picked up a hamstring injury in a 3-2 win at Arsenal at the end of last month and he is facing around nine weeks on the sidelines.

The Red Devils currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, just one point above Chelsea in fifth, and Carrick’s instant impact at Old Trafford has been rewarded with a Premier League Manager of the Month nomination for January.

“Big challenge ahead" for Man United against Tottenham

Carrick is now gearing up his Man United side for a clash with his former club Spurs, where he spent two years as a player between 2004 and 2006, and the 44-year-old is expecting a tricky test, even though Thomas Frank’s side are without a win in six league games (D3 L3).

“[Tottenham] certainly bring a challenge,” said Carrick. “The way they finished the game the other day (2-2 draw with Man City), they’ve had, over a period, players injured, a lot of changes to the team which makes things more difficult.

“They’re getting players back, they have really good attackers that look to stretch the backline and play forward and attack the box an awful lot.

“(Saturday will be) a slightly different game to what we’ve played in recent weeks, but we’re looking forward to, we are in a good place, the boys have worked well again this week. Feet on the ground, let’s not get carried away. It’s about what’s next. Big challenge ahead.”

Man United have failed to win any of their last six Premier League encounters with Spurs (D3 L3), but success on Saturday would see them register four consecutive top-flight victories for the first time since February 2024 under former boss Erik ten Hag.