Fulham lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Harry Wilson eyes more match-winners

By Seye Omidiora | 05 Feb 2026 23:54 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 23:55

Fulham’s leading marksman Harry Wilson will look to continue his decisive streak when the Cottagers welcome Everton to West London on Saturday afternoon.

The Welsh international has been the primary source of inspiration for Marco Silva’s side this term with eight goals, notably proving to be the difference-maker with five match-winning strikes already to his name.

While Wilson provides the spark from the flank, veteran forward Raul Jimenez will aim to build on his record-breaking exploits at Old Trafford, where he coolly slotted home his 12th consecutive penalty in English football.

The Mexican international should lead the line again as he searches for a seventh top-flight goal of the campaign, supported by the creative duo of Emile Smith Rowe and Samuel Chukwueze.

Silva remains unable to call upon deadline-day signing Oscar Bobb, who continues to be sidelined with a thigh injury and must wait a little longer for his debut in white and black.

Midfield anchor Sasa Lukic is also expected to be absent for at least another fortnight due to a muscle issue, though Rodrigo Muniz could return to the matchday squad after being assessed for a minor knock.

Consequently, Alex Iwobi should continue his partnership with Sander Berge in the engine room against his former employers.

At the back, a settled defensive unit consisting of Kenny Tete, Joachim Andersen, Jorge Cuenca and Antonee Robinson will likely start ahead of Bernd Leno as the hosts look to nullify an Everton side missing the influence of Jack Grealish.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze; Jimenez

