West Ham United lineup vs. Burnley: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Callum Wilson record ignored

By Seye Omidiora | 05 Feb 2026 23:37

West Ham United head coach Nuno Espirito Santo faces a significant selection dilemma in the final third regarding whether to start January signing Valentin Castellanos or the experienced Callum Wilson for Saturday's trip to Turf Moor.

While Wilson boasts a formidable record against the Clarets with eight goals in his career — including strikes in six of his last seven appearances against them — the Hammers boss is expected to keep faith with Castellanos to lead the line.

The visitors will also look to lean on the clinical form of Crysencio Summerville, who travels to Lancashire having remarkably found the net in four consecutive matches across all competitions.

At the back, West Ham must cope without the suspended Jean-Clair Todibo after the Frenchman was sent off for violent conduct against Chelsea, meaning Max Kilman should step into the heart of the defence alongside Konstantinos Mavropanos.

There is also a question mark over the fitness of veteran goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, though Alphonse Areola is already poised to retain his starting role between the sticks regardless.

Further forward, Jarrod Bowen and Felipe are set to provide the creative spark behind Castellanos as the East Londoners aim to exploit a Burnley side that have struggled for defensive stability this term.

Tomas Soucek and Mateus Fernandes should once again anchor the midfield as Nuno looks to maintain the balance that saw them take a 2-0 lead at Stamford Bridge before ultimately falling short.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Soucek, Fernandez; Bowen, Felipe, Summerville; Castellanos

> Click here to see how Burnley could line up for this game