Burnley lineup vs. West Ham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Anthony leads line amid injury absences

By Seye Omidiora | 05 Feb 2026 23:36 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 23:37

Burnley winger Jaidon Anthony will look to spearhead the Clarets’ attack once again as Scott Parker’s side host West Ham United in a crucial relegation six-pointer at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has been a rare bright spark for the Lancashire outfit this term, netting five goals to sit alongside Zian Flemming as the club’s joint-leading scorer.

While Flemming is still searching for his first home goal of the campaign, Anthony has proved far more comfortable in familiar surroundings, with three of his five top-flight strikes coming in front of the Turf Moor faithful.

Parker is facing a significant injury crisis ahead of the visit of the Hammers, as Josh Cullen and Zeki Amdouni are both nursing knee issues.

Defensive duo Jordan Beyer and Connor Roberts also remain sidelined with thigh and groin problems, respectively, while Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye is ruled out with an ankle injury.

Between the sticks, Martin Dubravka is expected to retain his place despite conceding more goals than any other goalkeeper this season, though the Slovakian does lead the division for saves made.

The Burnley boss is likely to persist with a back three of Axel Tuanzebe, Maxime Esteve and Bashir Humphreys to provide more protection for their busy No. 1 following a difficult night at the Stadium of Light.

Armando Broja should lead the line, supported by Marcus Edwards and Anthony in a dynamic front three, leaving Flemming to potentially impact the game from the bench.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Tuanzebe, Esteve, Humphreys; Walker, Ugochukwu, Luis, Pires; Edwards, Anthony; Broja

