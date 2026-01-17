Preview: Besiktas vs Kayserispor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 17 Jan 2026 13:22

Besiktas and Kayserispor will lock horns at Tupras Stadium on Monday evening as the Turkish Super Lig resumes for the second half of the campaign, with both sides eager to make a positive start to 2026.

Although they sit at opposite ends of the table with contrasting ambitions, both teams arrive unbeaten in recent outings, adding an intriguing edge to this encounter.

Match preview

Besiktas began the season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but his tenure was cut short following a disappointing Conference League exit to Lausanne, prompting the club to turn back to Sergen Yalcin for a second spell in charge.

Results under Yalcin have been mixed, but signs of stability have emerged since early November, with the Black Eagles putting together an eight-match unbeaten run across all competitions, recording five wins and three draws.

That momentum carried into the new year, as Besiktas eased past lower-tier Keciorengucu with a 3-0 victory in the Turkish Cup on Thursday.

History and form both favour the hosts heading into Monday’s clash, with Besiktas unbeaten in their last eight meetings with Kayserispor in all competitions, winning seven and drawing one, while they have avoided defeat in their last 10 Super Lig encounters with the Anatolian side, claiming nine wins.

They have now won each of the last three league meetings without conceding, including a commanding 4-0 victory in the reverse fixture back in September.

With just three points separating Besiktas from fourth place, victory here would apply pressure on Goztepe, who currently occupy that final European spot and will be in action at the same time.

© Imago / IMAGO / BSR Agency

For Kayserispor, simply avoiding defeat would represent a significant achievement given both their league position and recent history in this fixture.

The visitors sit in the bottom three purely on goal difference, having won only two league matches in the first half of the season.

Draws have been their undoing, with Kayserispor registering a league-high nine stalemates so far, with Radomir Dalovic, who replaced Markus Gisdol in October, overseeing both of their league victories.

However, tightening up what remains the league’s worst defence, with 33 goals conceded, will be his primary challenge in the months ahead, as this would improve their chances of converting draws to victories.

Interestingly, Kayserispor have performed better away from home, scoring more goals and conceding fewer on their travels than they have at home, a relative resilience that may offer Dalovic some encouragement as his side prepares for a daunting visit to Istanbul.

Besiktas Turkish Super Lig form:

Besiktas form (all competitions):

Kayserispor Turkish Super Lig form:

Kayserispor form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Besiktas have few availability concerns, with only Mustafa Erhan Hekimoglu sidelined as he continues to recover from a muscle injury, while Wilfred Ndidi is also unavailable, having joined Nigeria’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Off the pitch, the Black Eagles have seen right-back Jonas Svensson return to Rosenborg on a two-year deal, while Arda Kilic has departed for Karsiyaka.

Kayserispor, meanwhile, will be without Gideon Jung, Majid Hosseini, Yigit Celtik and Lionel Carole, all of whom are sidelined through injury.

Burak Kapacak is doubtful after missing the last six matches, while Abdulsamet Burak remains suspended due to a 12-month ban for betting violations.

In the transfer market, goalkeeper Mehmet Samil Ozturk has left the club for Goztepe, while Kayserispor have added young winger Jadel Katongo from Manchester City’s Under-21 side.

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Destanolglu; Sazdagi, Djalo, Uduokhai, Yilmaz; Ucan, Kokcu; Rashica, Cerny, Toure; Abraham

Kayserispor possible starting lineup:

Bayazit; Civelek, Denswil, Cihan, Opoku; Benes, Bennasser; Mane, Mendes, Cardoso; Onugkha

We say: Besiktas 3-1 Kayserispor

Besiktas should be confident of starting the second half of the season with a home victory given their strong recent form and dominant record against Kayserispor.

Sergen Yalcin’s side look increasingly settled, while the visitors continue to struggle defensively despite showing resilience away from home, but the hosts's superior quality and momentum at Tupras Stadium should eventually tell.

