Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Liam Rosenior bidding to equal Tim Sherwood feat in Premier League London derby

By Darren Plant | 27 Feb 2026 11:01

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior can equal a feat last achieved by Tim Sherwood in Sunday's Premier League fixture against Arsenal.

The Blues make the trip to the Emirates Stadium to face the Gunners looking to bolster their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Come kickoff in North London, Chelsea could be down to sixth place in the Premier League table, with Liverpool hosting West Ham United on Saturday.

While Rosenior has won eight of his opening 12 matches as Chelsea boss, his two defeats have come against Arsenal in both legs of their EFL Cup semi-final.

Nevertheless, the Englishman has the opportunity to achieve a rare feat when looking to make it third time lucky against Mikel Arteta.

© Imago / News Images

Rosenior bidding to equal Sherwood feat

In the aforementioned 12 games, the only two that have taken place away from Stamford Bridge in the Premier League have been against Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

On both occasions, Chelsea ran out 3-1 victors, and it has put Rosenior in a position where he can equal a streak that was last achieved by Sherwood during his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

Sherwood is the last Englishman to win his first three away matches in the Premier League, recording victories at Manchester United and Swansea City respectively.

However, Chelsea make the short trip to the Emirates Stadium having lost their last three top-flight fixtures at the ground.

Furthermore, they have failed to beat Arsenal in eight consecutive Premier League games, and have only prevailed once in the most recent 15 fixtures in all competitions.

Arsenal also hold a formidable record when it comes to London derbies, winning 18 times and losing just the once in 25 such fixtures.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have only won one of nine games away at Arsenal when the Gunners have been sitting at the top of the top-flight table. That solitary success came in 1948.

© Imago / Mark Pain

How many points have Chelsea dropped from winning positions in 2025-26 Premier League?

Conceding a late equaliser against Burnley last weekend meant that Chelsea have now dropped 19 points from winning positions in this season's Premier League.

Only 18th-placed West Ham United have more dropped points (20). Six of those have been against Chelsea.