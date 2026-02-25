Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'agree deal' to sell 27-year-old this summer

By Matt Law | 25 Feb 2026 18:55 , Last updated: 25 Feb 2026 18:58

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to sell Altay Bayindir to Besiktas, with the move set to be completed once this summer's transfer window opens for business.

Bayindir made the move to Old Trafford from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023, and he has represented the 20-time English champions on 17 occasions in all competitions.

The 27-year-old made 10 appearances for the Red Devils last season, and he then started the 2025-26 campaign as the team's first-choice goalkeeper.

Bayindir started each of Man United's first six matches of the Premier League campaign before being dropped for Senne Lammens, who arrived from Royal Antwerp last summer.

The Turkey international has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2027, with the option of a further 12 months, but his time with the Red Devils is seemingly coming to an end.

According to Fanatik, Besiktas have agreed a transfer fee with Man United for Bayindir, who will complete a return to Turkey once the summer transfer window opens.

The report claims that Man United will receive £4.4m for the goalkeeper.

Bayindir has huge experience in Turkish football, having made 145 appearances for Fenerbahce before his arrival in the Premier League.

The goalkeeper has 133 appearances to his name in Turkey's top flight, with 116 of those coming for Fenerbahce, while he also played 17 times in the competition for MKE Ankaragucu.

Will Vitek be given a chance at Man United next season?

Bayindir's exit would leave Man United short in the goalkeeping department.

Andre Onana is due to return from a loan spell at Trabzonspor this summer, and the Cameroonian allegedly believes that he will be given the chance to regain the number one spot at Old Trafford.

However, Onana is expected to be sold this summer, with a new goalkeeper potentially being brought in to provide competition for Lammens next season.

That said, Radek Vitek has had an impressive campaign on loan at Bristol City, and the 22-year-old could potentially be in the first-team squad at Old Trafford in 2026-27.