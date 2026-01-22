Preview: Kayserispor vs Istanbul Basaksehir - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ademola Adediji | 22 Jan 2026 12:45 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 14:10

Relegation-threatened Kayserispor will welcome Istanbul Basaksehir to the RHG Enerturk Enerji Stadium in a matchday 19 Super Lig fixture on Saturday.

The hosts' decade-long status as a top-flight team is under threat, as they sit firmly in the relegation zone with 15 points after 18 matches, but the visitors have no such problem as they continue their march towards securing a European spot next season.

Match preview

Kayserispor have endured a torrid run in the 2025-26 season, managing to earn only two wins (D9, L7) after 18 matches in the Turkish top flight.

That unimpressive run of results leaves the Anatolian Stars 16th in the table with 15 points, one adrift of safety, and a victory for the hosts on Saturday could take them out of the dreaded drop zone, provided results elsewhere go their way.

Their inability to find the winning edge in closely fought encounters has been their undoing in the current campaign, registering nine draws - a record which is the joint-highest in the Turkish top division.

To improve their chances of earning more victories, Radomir Dalovic needs to find a solution for his defence, which remains one of the two worst in the league, having conceded 34 goals so far.

The hosts have also been plagued by a bad run of form in front of their supporters, claiming only one win, three draws and four losses, and they have been breached 15 times in that wretched run on their pitch.

One will have to go back to early November for their first and only victory in eight fixtures at home in the 2025-26 Super Lig season.

© Imago / IMAGO / BSR Agency

Meanwhile, it is a different story for Basaksehir, who are actively involved in the race for European places.

Although they vacillated between positions in the table in the first few weeks of the season due to an inconsistent run of results, the Grey Owls have now found their footing.

They finished the first half of the season in seventh; they have now moved up a place in the table to sixth after amassing 26 points, which leaves them nine points adrift of Goztepe in the final European spot, meaning they have some ground to make up in their chase for continental football.

Unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions (W3, D2), with two of those being back-to-back league victories, Nuri Sahin and his team will be upbeat about their chances ahead of Saturday’s encounter.

Their optimism will be further bolstered by their record of three wins in their last four league fixtures (L1) on the road.

Kayserispor Turkish Super Lig form:

L

W

D

D

D

L

Kayserispor form (all competitions):

D

D

D

D

W

L

Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super Lig form:

L

W

D

W

W

W

Istanbul Basaksehir form (all competitions):

L

W

D

D

W

W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / BSR Agency

Kayserispor will have to cope with the absence of a few players due to injury and suspension issues ahead of Saturday’s contest.

The hosts will be without Yigit Cetlik, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury, while Majid Hosseini and Gideon Jung are also on the mend from injuries.

Meanwhile, Abdulsamet Burak remains suspended as he is currently serving a 12-month ban due to betting violations.

Basaksehir have an almost fully fit squad, with Yusuf Sarı, who has been sidelined since November, the only confirmed absentee for the visitors.

After 18 fixtures in the Turkish top tier, Eldor Shomurodov, who has 13 goals to his name, is the Super Lig top scorer, and he is expected to lead the line for Sahin’s team.

Muhammed Sengezer is the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper, and he is expected to maintain his position between the sticks.

Kayserispor possible starting lineup:

Bayazit; Ait Bennasser, Opoku, Denswil, Carole; Benes, Soyalp; Mane, Mendez, Cardoso; Onugkha

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Senegezer; Operi, Opoku, Duarte, Sahiner; Gunes, Kemen; Harit, Shomurodov, Fayzullaev; Da Costa

We say: Kayserispor 1-3 Istanbul Basaksehir



Kayserispor are struggling with an unimpressive form, which leaves them fighting for their safety.

With Basaksehir coming to town, they will be tested and, considering their defensive woes, the visitors, who have a knack for scoring, could exploit the weaknesses at the back to earn a 3-1 win.

