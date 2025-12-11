Preview: Getafe vs Espanyol - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 11 Dec 2025 17:48 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 18:10

Espanyol will be aiming to make it four straight wins in La Liga when they continue their campaign with a clash against Getafe at Estadio Coliseum on Saturday night.

The Catalan side are currently fifth in the La Liga table, four points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, while their hosts are eighth, four points behind sixth-placed Real Betis.

Match preview

Getafe have had a solid first few months of the 2025-26 campaign, boasting a record of six wins, two draws and seven defeats from their first 15 matches, with 20 points leaving them in eighth spot in the division, four points behind sixth-placed Real Betis.

The capital side finished 13th in Spain's top flight last season, so there is certainly room for improvement this term, with a push for Europe not impossible.

Jose Bordalas's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Villarreal, but they have won two of their last three matches, including a 1-0 success over Elche in their last game in front of their own supporters at the end of November.

The Deep Blue Ones have won 15 of their previous 41 matches against Espanyol, including 1-0 victories in two of the last three La Liga meetings between the two sides.

However, Espanyol ran out 1-0 winners when the pair last met in April 2025.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Each of the last four La Liga matches between Getafe and Espanyol have finished 1-0, with both winning two of those fixtures, so recent history suggests that it will be a close match.

Espanyol are enjoying an impressive campaign, winning eight, drawing three and losing four of their 15 matches to collect 27 points, which has left them up in fifth spot in the table, three points ahead of sixth-placed Real Betis and four from fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

Manolo Gonzalez's side have won each of their last three league matches against Sevilla, Celta Vigo and Rayo Vallecano, and they could potentially enter the winter break inside the Champions League positions.

The White and Blues finished 14th in Spain's top flight last season and have not managed to end a La Liga campaign higher than seventh since 2005, so there is plenty on the line this term.

Getafe La Liga form:

WWLLWL

Getafe form (all competitions):

WLLWWL

Espanyol La Liga form:

WLLWWW

Espanyol form (all competitions):

LLWWLW

Team News

© Imago

Getafe will be without the services of Luis Milla through suspension, with the 31-year-old receiving a red card in the team's defeat to Villarreal last time out.

Davinchi is also still on the sidelines for the capital outfit due to a knee injury.

There are not expected to be any surprises in the home side's lineup on Saturday, with Samuel Lino and Borja Mayoral, who have scored nine goals between them this season, set to operate as the front two in a 4-4-2 formation.

As for Espanyol, Tyrhys Dolan will miss the match through suspension, with the forward sent off in the team's win over Rayo Vallecano last time out.

Clemens Riedel could return to the squad following an illness, but the capital side will again be missing Javi Puado due to a knee injury.

The bulk of the XI that took to the field for the first whistle against Rayo Vallecano will keep their spots, but Dolan's position is likely to be taken by Charles Pickel.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Iglesias, Abqar, Dakonam, Nyom; Femenia, Solozabal, Arambarri, Martin; Liso, Mayoral

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Calero, Cabrera, Romero; Pickel, Gonzalez, Lozano, Milla; Exposito, Fernandez

We say: Getafe 1-1 Espanyol

Espanyol are flying at the moment, but Getafe have only lost two of their seven home league games this season, and we are expecting a close match on Saturday, with the points potentially being shared in a low-scoring draw.

