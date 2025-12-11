Preview: Peterborough United vs Northampton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 11 Dec 2025 17:18

Peterborough United will be looking to climb out of the relegation zone when they welcome local rivals Northampton Town to the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

The Posh currently sit 21st in League One, just one point from safety, while the visitors are 14th and only five points above the bottom four.

Match preview

Peterborough ended a run of four consecutive defeats across all competitions on Tuesday when they beat Reading 2-1 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, handing the Royals their first loss in the league under new boss Leam Richardson.

Manager Luke Williams was delighted with his side's performance as goals from Jimmy-Jay Morgan and Harry Leonard earned them all three points and a victory in the Nene derby should see them move out of the bottom four for the first time this season.

However, Peterborough do not have a strong record at the Weston Homes Stadium this season, with only Plymouth Argyle and Port Vale picking up less points at home, and they were thrashed 4-0 by Northampton in the two clubs' most recent meeting.

The Posh had a disastrous start to the season under Darren Ferguson, amassing nine defeats, one draw and three wins in their opening 13 league games, and Williams has already picked up three victories in his first five league matches.

That includes big wins over promotion contenders AFC Wimbledon and Stockport County, but they have also suffered a disappointing loss to Doncaster Rovers and been knocked out of both the EFL Trophy and the FA Cup.

© Imago

Northampton are unbeaten in their last three games across all competitions, but Kevin Nolan's side have a more mixed record in the league with three wins, one draw and three losses in their last seven.

The Cobblers drew 1-1 with Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, with wing-back Nesta Guinness-Walker scoring an early goal, and knocked Wycombe Wanderers out of the EFL Trophy last week thanks to goals from Kyle Edwards and Tyrese Fornah.

Northampton do boast one of the best defences in the league, with only Stevenage, Cardiff City and Bolton Wanderers conceding less goals, but their attacking record is a concern.

Port Vale and Burton Albion are the only teams to have scored less goals this season and just two players, Sam Hoskins and Ethan Wheatley, have managed more than two league goals.

However, Northampton's biggest win did come in their last away league game when they thumped 10-man Plymouth 3-0 at Home Park last month.

Peterborough United League One form:

LWWLLW

Peterborough United form (all competitions):

WLLLLW

Northampton Town League One form:

LLWLWD

Northampton Town form (all competitions):

WWLWWD

Team News

© Imago

Peterborough are expecting Tom O'Connor, Jacob Mendy and George Nevett to return from injury imminently, but the clash with Northampton may come too soon.

As a result, Williams is not expected to make many changes from the team that beat Reading, with Leonard set to continue leading the line with support from Morgan, Declan Frith and Kyrell Lisbie.

Archie Collins and Ben Woods will start in midfield, while Peter Kioso, Tom Lees, David Okagbue and Harley Mills will likely feature at the back.

Northampton could hand Hoskins his first start since October after he recovered from a hamstring injury to feature off the bench against Huddersfield.

Cameron McGeehan is in contention to return from a calf issue, but Jack Perkins is a doubt with a knock and Jordan Willis, Joe Wormleighton and Jack Vale are also out injured.

As a result, Tom Eaves is set to start up front with support from Hoskins and Wheatley, with Michael Forbes, Conor McCarthy and Jordan Thorniley lining up in defence.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Kioso, Lees, Okagbue, Mills; Woods, Collins; Frith, Morgan, Lisbie; Williams

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Fitzsimons; Forbes, McCarthy, Thorniley; Burroughs, Campbell, Taylor, Guinness-Walker; Hoskins, Wheatley; Eaves

We say: Peterborough United 1-0 Northampton Town

Peterborough have some momentum after their big win on Tuesday and, despite their lacklustre home record, we are backing them to win the derby.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.