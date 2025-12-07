Preview: Reading vs Peterborough United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 07 Dec 2025 15:23 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 20:02

Reading will be hoping to continue their good form when they welcome a struggling Peterborough United to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Tuesday.

The Royals are 17th in League One and unbeaten in their last three games under new boss Leam Richardson, while the Posh have lost their last four games in all competitions and currently sit in the relegation zone.

Match preview

Reading are enjoying a new manager bounce under Richardson, who replaced club legend Noel Hunt in the dugout in October with the Royals hovering just one spot above the relegation zone.

After suffering a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Carlisle United in the FA Cup in his first game in charge, Reading have picked up two wins and one draw in the league.

The Royals picked up their first away league win of the season in their most recent game against Blackpool, with Kamari Doyle, Lewis Wing and Randell Williams all scoring in an impressive 3-0 victory that was also their first in the league at Bloomfield Road since 2001.

Richardson will be hoping his side can continue their momentum when they take on a Peterborough side that has only beaten them once since 2013, with Reading still hoping to mount a promotion push.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Peterborough appeared to have turned a corner after Luke Williams replaced Darren Ferguson as manager in October, winning their first four games across all competitions under the new boss.

That included two huge victories in the league, with Peterborough thrashing promotion contenders Wimbledon and Stockport County 5-0 and 3-0 respectively, but they have since suffered narrow defeats to Stevenage and Doncaster Rovers in the league and crashed out of the EFL Trophy and the FA Cup.

Williams admitted his side were "outclassed" by Barnsley in the FA Cup on Saturday and the fact they were in action at the weekend while Reading were not could prove a major factor on Tuesday.

Peterborough also have the joint-second worst record away from home in the league, having picked up just two wins in eight, and an injury crisis has left them with only two fit centre-backs.

Reading League One form:

LWDWDW

Reading form (all competitions):

WDLWDW

Peterborough United League One form:

WLWWLL

Peterborough United form (all competitions):

WWLLLL

Team News

© Imago

Reading are set to welcome back experienced winger Matt Ritchie after he missed the Blackpool game through suspension, and he could replace Randell Williams out wide.

Andy Rinomhota made his second debut for the club off the bench against the Tangerines, but captain Lewis Wing and Charlie Savage have formed an impressive midfield partnership and are set to continue against Peterborough.

Top scorer Jack Marriott remains a big miss with a hamstring injury and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan is expected to lead the line in his absence, although the fact he has only scored one league goal in 14 games this season is a concern.

Peterborough will have to continue with David Okagbue and Tom Lees at the back, with Tom O'Connor suffering a calf injury ahead of the Barnsley game to join fellow defenders George Nevett and Sam Hughes on the sidelines.

Winger Cian Hayes is nearing his return from a ligament injury, but the trip to Reading is expected to come too soon and Kyrell Lisbie and Declan Frith are set to start out wide as a result.

Jimmy-Jay Morgan could return to the starting lineup in place of Gustav Lindgren, while Brendon Khela could replace Ben Woods in midfield and partner Archie Collins.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Abrefa, O'Connor, Williams, Dorsett; Savage, Wing; Ritchie, Doyle, Kyerewaa; Ehibhatiomhan

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Dornelly, Lees, Okagbue, Mills; Khela, Collins; Lisbie, Garbett, Frith; Morgan

We say: Reading 2-0 Peterborough United

Reading are the in-form team and Peterborough's recent struggles, coupled with their poor record away from home this season, means we are backing the Royal to pick up all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.