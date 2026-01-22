Preview: Rennes vs Lorient - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 22 Jan 2026 13:41 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 13:53

Rennes and Lorient will reignite their fierce Derby Breton rivalry with a meeting at Roazhon Park on Saturday evening in the latest round of 2025-26 Ligue 1 action.

Both teams have been on a decent run of late, with the hosts unbeaten in five matches, while their visitors have not tasted defeat in any of their last nine outings.

Match preview

After ending the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons in 10th and 12th place, respectively, Rennes headed into the current campaign targeting a return to European football, but two wins from their opening 10 league matches looked to have set the platform for another bottom-half finish.

However, a comprehensive 4-1 thrashing of Strasbourg sparked a recovery for Habib Beye's men, who won eight of their nine matches across all competitions between November 2 and January 11 before being held to a 1-1 draw by Le Havre last time out.

Failing to beat a side hovering just above the relegation zone in the Ligue 1 table, sixth-place Les Rouge et Noirs will be tempted to see their most recent outing as two points dropped rather than one gained, although the timing of Breel Embolo's late equaliser suggests otherwise.

Aiming to temporarily go fourth in the standings, Rennes will be eager to get one over Lorient, who have dominated this fixture to a large extent with wins in each of the last five meetings, including a 4-0 thrashing in August's reverse fixture. Before that, Saturday's hosts had gone eight matches unbeaten against their visitors.

With games against Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and current league leaders Lens—either side of a Coupe de France tie at Marseille—on the menu after this weekend’s assignment, Rennes face a crucial run that could have a huge bearing on how their season unfolds from here on out.

Lorient were promoted to the top flight after their Ligue 2 title but needed some time to get going, as they secured only 11 points from their opening 13 fixtures—17 fewer than in their last 13 matches of the previous campaign.

These initial struggles faded when back-to-back victories over Nice and Lyon propelled Olivier Pantaloni's men into the festive period on a high.

While Lorient's 7-0 demolition of Gosier on December 20 represents their largest win of the season, last Friday's 3-1 triumph over Monaco was arguably their most impressive performance so far.

In-form Bamba Dieng scored for the fourth straight game to set Les Merlus on their way to a positive result at Stade Louis II, moving them eight points clear of relegation.

With a comfortable cushion above the drop zone, Lorient can set their sights on moving up the standings. However, improvement in away form will be critical to achieving higher ambitions, such as a top-half finish.

Saturday's visitors have managed just one away win in nine league games, often hampered by an underperforming attack—only Auxerre have scored fewer than their five goals on the road.

Lorient have also been vulnerable late in matches, conceding the second-most goals of any Ligue 1 outfit (12) in the final 15 minutes of games this term.

Team News

Amid all the transfer interest from Chelsea, Jeremy Jacquet is expected to feature for Rennes this weekend after missing the 1-1 stalemate against Le Havre through suspension.

Moroccan Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal has returned from Africa Cup of Nations duty and is also available for the hosts.

Now up to five league goals for the season, Breel Embolo is one away from his 2024-25 tally and will be eager to deliver the goods once again.

Isaak Toure, Tosin Aiyegun and Sambou Soumano remain out with knee injuries, while Arthur Avom is set to miss a third game with an ankle issue.

Defensive duo Panos Katseris and Abdoulaye Faye are sidelined through thigh and foot issues, respectively, as Darlin Yongwa (muscle) rounds off the visitors' absentees.

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Seidu, Jacquet, Brassier; Frankowski, Rongier, Camara, Merlin, Tamari; Embolo, Lepaul

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Meite, Talbi, Silva; Kouassi, Abergel, Cadiou, Le Bris; Pagis, Makengo; Dieng

We say: Rennes 2-1 Lorient

Over three teams have amassed more points over the last five Ligue 1 gameweeks than Lorient's 11, but their away woes suggest another fruitless trip is on the cards this weekend.

We are backing Rennes to emerge victorious, albeit by only a narrow margin, in what should be an exciting watch.

