Enzo Maresca absence: Willy Caballero's insight on Chelsea’s struggles and Italian's condition before Man City

By Seye Omidiora | 31 Dec 2025 02:41 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 02:44

Willy Caballero has explained why Enzo Maresca could not address the media after Chelsea's disappointing 2-2 Premier League draw with Bournemouth.

The frustrating result at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening further compounds the Blues' recent difficulties on the pitch as they struggle to maintain their pursuit of a top-four finish.

The tie against the Cherries, following a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, means the fifth-placed Blues have now managed only one win from their previous seven league outings.

Having trailed 1-0, the Blues led 2-1 before giving up another lead, meaning the capital club have now lost 15 points from winning positions this season, more than any other team in the English top flight.

Caballero, who is currently serving as one of Maresca's assistants in his post-game duties, noted the disappointment.

Assistant Caballero stands in for unwell Maresca

© Imago / Sportimage

According to Sky Sports News, Maresca was unable to fulfil his post-match media obligations after the draw with Bournemouth due to illness.

The Italian head coach reportedly felt unwell in the lead-up to the fixture and was seen retreating to the dressing room immediately after the final whistle.

"He didn’t feel well in the last two days; he had a bit of a temperature two days ago," said the former goalkeeper.

"In the last two sessions, he wanted to prepare the team well for this game, but after the game, he went to the changing room and asked me to replace me because he didn’t feel well."

Maresca had reportedly insisted on overseeing the final training sessions to prepare the squad for the midweek encounter.

The former goalkeeper expressed hope for a swift recovery for the head coach as the Blues prepare to face Manchester City at the start of 2026.

Should Chelsea be concerned ahead of Man City trip?

© Imago / Paul Marriott

In truth, the short answer is a resounding yes.

The uncertainty surrounding the manager's health comes at an inopportune moment as Chelsea prepare for a daunting visit to face Man City this Sunday.

Caballero was unable to confirm whether Maresca would be fit enough to return to the dugout for the showdown against the title contenders at the Etihad Stadium.

Apart from Maresca's health issues, the coaching staff must address the defensive lapses from long throws that allowed Bournemouth to secure a point in the capital.

The squad appear to be lacking confidence and organisation during critical moments, a factor that has contributed to their season slipping from having an outside chance for the title to now being unsure of European qualification.