Fulham vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for Premier League clash; Wil Marco Silva retain same lineup?

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 30 Dec 2025 23:50 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 00:01

Fulham boss Marco Silva has so far navigated a gruelling winter schedule despite several key absentees, and he will look to rally his side to yet another victory when they travel to Crystal Palace for a New Year’s Day London derby.

The Nigerian trio of Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze are all away on international duty at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, while Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Muniz remain sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Despite those setbacks, Fulham are flying high, having won each of their last three top-flight matches, the latest of those coming in last weekend’s London derby triumph away at West Ham.

That result left the Cottagers 10th in the Premier League table, and another victory this midweek would see them climb further up the standings — while also securing four consecutive top-flight wins for the first time ever.

Silva has retained the same starting XI in Fulham’s last two league outings, with the EFL Cup defeat to Newcastle United also featuring the same group of outfield players, and it would therefore be no surprise if the Portuguese tactician sticks with an unchanged side again here.

Bernd Leno is almost certain to start in goal, while Joachim Andersen should anchor the defence alongside Jorge Cuenca, with Antonee Robinson and Kenny Tete expected to retain their roles at left-back and right-back, respectively.

Sasa Lukic and Sander Berge should once again operate as the double pivot, sitting behind an advanced three-man midfield with Emile Smith Rowe centrally and record signing Kevin expected to feature on the left flank.

In-form Harry Wilson appears to have the right wing on lock, having been directly involved in seven goals across his last six Premier League appearances; he also provided an assist last time out for Raul Jimenez, who has now found the net in back-to-back games after a five-match drought and will be looking to extend that run as he leads the line on Thursday.

Fulham possible staring lineup

Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Lukic, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jimenez

