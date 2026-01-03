Liverpool transfer news: Interest in Premier League defender 'cools' as new 'target' emerges for Arne Slot's side

By Lewis Nolan | 03 Jan 2026 18:10 , Last updated: 03 Jan 2026 18:10

Liverpool have been reported as no longer having interest in Sven Botman of Newcastle United.

The Mereseysiders will hope to extend their unbeaten streak to nine games when they face Fulham on Sunday in the Premier League.

A clean sheet would be their third in six games, and central defenders Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate will be key to their chances.

The pair are two of three fit senior centre-backs at Anfield, and it would be surprising if the club were to go through the January transfer window without an addition in defence.

The Chronicle report that Liverpool have cooled their interest in Newcastle centre-back Botman, though add that the Reds are reportedly keen on Club Brugge's Joel Ordonez.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

What options do Liverpool have for January transfer window?

Ordonez would undoubtedly be an attainable target given the financial might of the Merseysiders, but whether the 21-year-old would be able to immediately adapt to the demands of English football remains to be seen.

There are still a number of other opportunities that the Reds could explore, including Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.

While Palace could be tempted to resist any offers, a large fee could persuade them to sell given he is set to leave for free at the end of the season.

Liverpool have been tentatively linked with Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke, though there are question marks about his ability to defend large spaces.

What options does Arne Slot have available to him?

Konate and Joe Gomez have frequently picked up injuries, and there may come a time when Slot's only senior option is Van Dijk.

The Dutch boss could look to pair the 34-year-old with youngsters Wellity Lucky or Amara Nallo, though the latter has already been sent off twice in his Liverpool career.

A likelier option for Slot is to move either a midfielder or full-back into the middle of the backline, and given he has already used Ryan Gravenberch in that role this season numerous times, the Dutch midfielder is sure to be considered.

Andrew Robertson has limited experience as a centre-back, and playing him on the left would cause issues as Van Dijk prefers operate in the left-sided role.