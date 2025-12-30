Brentford lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Keith Andrews makes two changes

By Ben Knapton | 30 Dec 2025 15:44

Brentford boss Keith Andrews may ponder a couple of changes to his starting lineup for Thursday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotsput at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees will boast a largely identical squad to the one that battered Bournemouth 4-1 last weekend, with the possible inclusion of Sepp van den Berg, who missed that win due to a knock.

Andrews remained tight-lipped on the former Liverpool man in his pre-game press conference, though, so there is every chance that Kristoffer Ajer and Nathan Collins will continue as the central pairing.

However, Rico Henry struggled in the showdown with the Cherries - failing to win any of his six ground duels and committing the error that led to Antoine Semenyo's consolation - so Aaron Hickey may be restored.

Andrews should see no need to demote either Yehor Yarmoliuk or Vitaly Janelt, though, meaning that the veteran Jordan Henderson will have to settle for a spot among the replacements again.

Mikkel Damsgaard lost out to Mathias Jensen last weekend, but the Dane came off the bench to set up Kevin Schade's hat-trick goal and will surely operate alongside the German and Keane Lewis-Potter.

Igor Thiago - an apparent transfer target of Tottenham's - also claimed an assist in gameweek 18, but he has now gone five games without finding the back of the net.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Hickey; Yarmoliuk, Janelt; Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago