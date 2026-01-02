Brentford lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash with Keith Andrews facing Igor Thiago decision

By Seye Omidiora | 02 Jan 2026 19:58

Igor Thiago is expected to keep his place in Keith Andrews's Brentford team for Sunday's trip to Everton despite the striker failing to find the net in six consecutive Premier League matches.

The 11-goal forward has proved a vital component of the Bees' attack this term, with five of his strikes proving to be match-winners, and he will be desperate to improve on his tally of four away goals against a depleted Toffees backline.

While Andrews's side emerged from their New Year's Day stalemate with Tottenham Hotspur unscathed, they remain without Antoni Milambo, Josh Dasilva and Fabio Carvalho due to various injuries.

The West Londoners are also missing the midfield presence of Frank Onyeka and the pace of Dango Ouattara, who are both representing Nigeria and Burkina Faso, respectively, at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Out wide, Kevin Schade is likely to retain his spot in the front three alongside Keane Lewis-Potter, though the German has the curious statistic of scoring all six of his league goals at the Gtech Community Stadium this season.

Yehor Yarmolyuk and Jordan Henderson should offer support to Vitaly Janelt in the engine room, while Caoimhin Kelleher continues between the sticks.

With no fresh defensive concerns, Kristoffer Ajer and Nathan Collins look set to anchor the defence once more as the visitors aim for a rare clean sheet on the road.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Henry; Henderson, Janelt, Yarmolyuk; Lewis-Potter, Thiago, Schade

