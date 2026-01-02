Top five players with expiring contracts in summer 2026: Bernardo Silva, Marc Guehi, Leon Goretzka

By Daniel Haidar | 02 Jan 2026 19:45

With the arrival of the new year, pre-contract agreements can be signed with players whose contracts expire at the end of the summer, as permitted under the Bosman rule. This triggers player movements between competitions. In the list below, we have prepared five players who are among the most interesting.

The football season is at its halfway point and many players - whose future is uncertain - will see their contracts expire in the summer. The reasons vary - differing conditions between players, agents and clubs who cannot find common ground, dissatisfaction with the player's performances, dissatisfaction with the club's conditions, or the desire to change clubs due to a new career challenge.

The January transfer window is generally less frantic compared to the summer transfer window, but situations more frequently arise where a foreign club signs a player whose contract expires in less than six months, according to the Bosman rule. Who are currently the most sought-after names on the free market?

English international centre-back Marc Guehi was very close to a move to Liverpool. The transfer ultimately fell through because the London club failed to secure an adequate replacement. The original agreement between both clubs was worth £35 million. It might seem that both clubs could still reach an agreement now, but other clubs are also entering the race - especially foreign ones - who have the advantage of a pre-contract agreement. Among them are:

Therefore, if Liverpool or a Premier League club wants to secure Guehi, they will need to prepare £35 million.

Thirty-one-year-old Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva could say goodbye after nine years spent at the Etihad Stadium. The former Monaco player and Citizens icon was among the regularly playing players who delivered reliable performances. In the current season, Silva has struggled - he is delivering below-average performances and has only two assists in the Premier League and one goal scored in the Champions League. Staying is rather unrealistic, as Silva himself stated that it is time for a change.

Where will he go? A return to his home club Benfica, where the Portuguese started with professional football, is in play. This transfer would make sense. On the other hand, the midfielder has the opportunity to try Spanish La Liga, where Barcelona are interested in him. Last but not least, the Saudi Pro League must also be considered, where royal money can play a major role.

Leon Goretzka is among the long-standing pillars of Bayern Munich. With the arrival of Vincent Kompany, his role in the team decreased, but he is now getting more playing time again. With Goretzka's contract nearing its end, it is unlikely that a suitor would emerge who would want to buy the German player. A move to another competition is much more likely, which Goretzka has hinted at several times.

From the Bavarian club's leadership, there are no reports or indications that they want to negotiate a new contract with the experienced player. Meanwhile, reports are coming from abroad, with a trio of Premier League clubs keen to see the German international in their team. Among them are:

4. Mike Maignan - AC Milan

Long-standing AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan is among the other players with contracts expiring in the summer. Last year, information emerged about planned contract extension talks between the player and the club, but nothing was confirmed. Instead, at the beginning of summer, reports appeared about his departure to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea ultimately failed to complete this transfer, and Maignan can now sign with the Blues for free. While Milan are trying to extend his contract, foreign websites confirm growing speculation about a move to London.

Three years ago, the Saudi Pro League expansion began, and Ruben Neves was one of the first players to head there after Cristiano Ronaldo opened the door. What was surprising was Neves's low age and high performance level. Very few expected that such a promising, quality player would, in his prime years (25 years old), give preference to the Saudi Pro League over European big clubs.

Neves had six successful seasons in the Premier League wearing the Wolverhampton Wanderers shirt. Every season, he was among Wolves' best players, and now his three-year contract, which he signed, will expire in the summer. Today, the 28-year-old Portuguese international has rejected a contract extension, which will trigger an influx of offers for his signature.

A return to Europe is thus inevitable, with the biggest admirers including Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, or also Porto, where he started with professional football, and this would be an emotional return home.

This article was originally published on FotbalPortal.cz.