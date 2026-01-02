Everton lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League clash with David Moyes facing Jack Grealish wait

By Seye Omidiora | 02 Jan 2026 19:57 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 19:59

David Moyes is hopeful that Jack Grealish will be fit enough to start when Everton welcome Brentford to Hill Dickinson Stadium for Sunday's Premier League encounter.

The England international was restricted to a cameo off the bench in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest due to illness, but with the Merseyside club currently facing a mini injury crisis, he is expected to be thrust back into the XI.

Moyes is definitely without the hamstring-stricken trio of Seamus Coleman, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jarrad Branthwaite, while Carlos Alcaraz and Michael Keane face late fitness tests to determine their involvement.

The Merseysiders' options are further depleted by the Africa Cup of Nations, as Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye are both away on international duty with Senegal.

Given that Dewsbury-Hall and Ndiaye are the club's joint-top scorers this term, a heavy creative burden will fall on Grealish and James Garner, the latter of whom took his goal contribution tally to five for the season with a masterclass at the City Ground.

Nathan Patterson should continue at right-back if Keane is not risked, while Jake O'Brien will likely partner James Tarkowski in front of Jordan Pickford.

Further forward, Tim Iroegbunam is poised to keep his place in the engine room as Thierno Barry leads the line following his goalscoring exploits in midweek.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Mykolenko; Iroegbunam, Garner; McNeil, Rohl, Grealish; Barry

