Everton vs. Brentford: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 02 Jan 2026 02:01 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 08:02

As both teams mount a surprising push for European football, Everton will welcome Brentford to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday for a finely-poised Premier League showdown.

David Moyes's Toffees will be hoping to build on their 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest earlier this week, a result that ended their three-game winless run.

Meanwhile, Keith Andrews's Bees were held to a 0-0 draw by former manager Thomas Frank's Tottenham Hotspur on New Year's Day, though they could make it three wins from four matches this weekend.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League clash between Everton and Brentford.

What time does Everton vs. Brentford kick off?

This match will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday, January 4 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Everton vs. Brentford being played?

Brentford will make the trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton's newly-built 52,769-capacity stadium.

How to watch Everton vs. Brentford in the UK

TV channels

This clash will be broadcast live in the UK on the Sky Sports Golf TV channel.

Streaming

Fans can stream the action live via Sky Go or on the Sky Sports+ app.

Viewers can also stream the game live through NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Key events, such as goals, are likely to be uploaded to the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account.

Highlights will be made available on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle, before being uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake in Everton vs. Brentford?

Moyes returned to Everton with the club stuck in the lower reaches of the Premier League, but he has done significantly more than steady the ship since his arrival.

The Toffees are eighth in the top flight, just two points shy of fifth-placed Chelsea at the division's halfway mark, and fans will be dreaming of UEFA nights at the Hill Dickinson next season.

However, while Everton brought their winless streak to an end by taking all three points against Sean Dyche's Forest on Tuesday, they were arguably second-best, and playing to that level against this weekend's opponents could prove costly.

As for Brentford, many tipped them to be in a relegation battle after losing lauded manager Frank to Spurs, as well as talismanic forwards Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa to Manchester United and Newcastle United respectively.

Fortunately for the Bees, they have continued to grow under Andrews, and now sit ninth - one point behind Everton - as things stand.

Considering that victory on Sunday would be enough to put Brentford level on points with Chelsea, while defeat could see them slip into the bottom half, it would be fair to say that the next few weeks will be vital for deciding the direction of their campaign.