Tottenham lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League clash after Lucas Bergvall injury update

By Ben Knapton | 30 Dec 2025 15:51

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank is optimistic over Lucas Bergvall's availability for Thursday's Premier League London derby against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Sweden international came off with a suspected groin issue in the weekend's 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace, but Frank revealed to reporters on Tuesday that he has a strong chance of being available for the contest.

As a result, Bergvall is primed to start in the Xavi Simons role once again, as the Dutchman serves the second of his three-game ban following his sending-off in the defeat to Liverpool two gameweeks ago.

Joao Palhinha is on hand if Bergvall does not pass a late fitness test, but alongside Archie Gray and Rodrigo Bentancur, that midfield trident would not inspire much confidence within the Tottenham faithful in an attacking sense.

Brennan Johnson may soon be the subject of a £35m move to Crystal Palace, so Mohammed Kudus, Randal Kolo Muani and Richarlison should be retained in the final third.

In brighter news, Cristian Romero has served his own ban for his dismissal against Liverpool and could replace Kevin Danso in the backline, in spite of the Austrian's imperious display at Selhurst Park.

Destiny Udogie (thigh), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL) and Dominic Solanke (ankle) remain sidelined, while Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma are on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Gray, Bentancur; Kudus, Bergvall, Kolo Muani; Richarlison

