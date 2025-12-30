Crystal Palace lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash after Chris Richards injury update

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 30 Dec 2025 23:59 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 00:13

Crystal Palace enter their New Year’s Day London derby against Fulham looking to halt a slide that saw them end 2025 without a win in five matches across all competitions (D1, L4).

The latest setback in what has been a turbulent spell came last weekend in a 1–0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, a result that left the Eagles ninth in the Premier League table.

Manager Oliver Glasner has admitted it is “pretty clear” his side require reinforcement in the January transfer window, but for now he must make do with what is available from a fatigued squad stretched by injuries and absences ahead of Thursday’s contest.

At least seven players are set to miss the visit of Fulham, with Daniel Munoz (knee), Daichi Kamada (hamstring), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee) and Caleb Kporha (back) all sidelined through injury.

Ismaila Sarr remains away on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Glasner has also conceded uncertainty over Chris Richards’s availability after the defender sustained a foot injury in Palace’s EFL Cup defeat to Arsenal.

Should Richards be deemed unfit, Jefferson Lerma could deputise in defence, potentially forming a back three alongside Maxence Lacroix and Marc Guehi, with Dean Henderson expected to remain in goal.

Will Hughes and Adam Wharton are likely to continue as a double pivot in midfield, with Nathaniel Clyne and Tyrick Mitchell likely to keep their respective spots at wing-back.

Further forward, a two-man advanced midfield that can drift wide may again include Yeremy Pino, while Eddie Nketiah could return to the starting XI at the expense of Justin Devenny.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is almost certain to lead the line, with the French striker looking to rediscover his touch after failing to register a goal in his last seven appearances across all competitions.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Lemar, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Pino, Nketiah; Mateta

> Click here to see how Fulham could line up for this game