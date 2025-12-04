Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Ben Knapton | 04 Dec 2025 12:29 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 12:29

An emotional occasion awaits Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank on Saturday afternoon, as the Spurs boss faces Brentford for the first time since departing the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees rock up to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a Premier League London derby, their second straight visit to a North London ground after trying and failing to put a dent in Arsenal's title ambitions last time out.

Keith Andrews's men were beaten 2-0 by the Gunners on Wednesday evening, leaving them in the bottom half of the Premier League table after a sixth loss from seven top-flight away matches this term.

However, Brentford now face a Tottenham side who have lost 10 Premier League home games in 2025 - one more would set an unwanted club record - but Frank did oversee a stellar fightback in Tuesday's 2-2 stalemate against Newcastle United.

Ahead of Saturday's battle, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 50

Tottenham Hotspur wins: 27

Draws: 16

Brentford wins: 7

Owing to Brentford's lengthy absence from the top flight of English football, meetings between the Bees and Tottenham Hotspur have not been commonplace in the 21st century, but they are now at the half-century mark for competitive matches.

Indeed, the two capital rivals have clashed on 50 occasions down the years, and Spurs have unsurprisingly often held the bragging rights, coming up with 27 victories compared to a measly seven for Brentford - another 16 games have ended all square.

Spurs' most recent success came in the last derby between these two top-flight clubs in February 2025, as they ended a four-game Premier League losing run with a 2-0 success, thereby completing their first-ever league double over Brentford following a 3-1 win earlier in the season.

In January 2024, Ange Postecoglou's men also won a five-goal thriller 3-2, continuing the theme of regular goalmouth entertainment in this head-to-head.

That exhilarating triumph actually marked the end of Spurs' four-match winless run against Brentford, who from April 2022 to August 2023 held Tottenham to three draws and also marched to an unexpected 3-1 away win towards the end of the 2022-23 season.

Postecoglou's first competitive match as Tottenham manager came at the Gtech Community Stadium, where his side and Brentford shared the spoils in a 2-2 stalemate; there have now been a mammoth 23 goals scored in the last six contests between the two clubs.

Before Brentford's Premier League promotion, the Bees and Spurs met exclusively in cup contests for a number of decades; the Lilywhites prevailed 2-0 in a one-legged EFL Cup semi-final in 2021 and also triumphed in second-round ties in 2000, 1998 and 1992.

Also regular Second Division foes in the late 1940s, Tottenham and Brentford's head-to-head history extends as far back as 1902, when the two outfits squared off in the Southern League, Western League and London League.

Last 20 meetings

Feb 02, 2025: Brentford 0-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Sep 21, 2024: Spurs 3-1 Brentford (Premier League)

Aug 13, 2023: Brentford 2-2 Spurs (Premier League)

May 20, 2023: Spurs 1-3 Brentford (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2022: Brentford 2-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Apr 23, 2022: Brentford 0-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Dec 02, 2021: Spurs 2-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Jan 05, 2021: Spurs 2-0 Brentford (EFL Cup Semi-Finals)

Sep 26, 2000: Spurs 2-0 Brentford (EFL Cup Second Round Second Leg)

Sep 19, 2000: Brentford 0-0 Spurs (EFL Cup Second Round First Leg)

Sep 23, 1998: Spurs 3-2 Brentford (EFL Cup Second Round Second Leg)

Sep 15, 1998: Brentford 2-3 Spurs (EFL Cup Second Round First Leg)

Oct 7, 1992: Brentford 2-4 Spurs (EFL Cup Second Round Second Leg)

Sep 21, 1992: Spurs 3-1 Brentford (EFL Cup Second Round First Leg)

Dec 17, 1949: Spurs 1-1 Brentford (Second Division)

Aug 20, 1949: Brentford 1-4 Spurs (Second Division)

Apr 18, 1949: Brentford 1-1 Spurs (Second Division)

Mar 20, 1948: Brentford 2-0 Spurs (Second Division)

Nov 1, 1947: Spurs 4-0 Brentford (Second Division)

Last eight Premier League meetings

