Preview: Grimsby Town vs Wealdstone - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 04 Dec 2025 15:15 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 21:10

National League side Wealdstone will be hoping to produce another upset when they travel to Blundell Park to take on League Two club Grimsby Town in the second round of the FA Cup.

The hosts currently sit 12th in League Two, just three points off the playoffs, while the visitors are ninth in the National League and only four points off the playoffs.

Match preview

Grimsby beat National League South side Ebbsfleet United 3-1 in the first round, but David Artell's side are without a win in their last four league games.

A 96th minute winner from Kristian Dennis saw Grimsby fall to a 2-1 defeat at home against Tranmere Rovers last week, with Artell bemoaning the fact his side failed to take their chances.

The Mariners's drop-off in form saw them fall out of the playoffs last month for the first time since August and they will be keen to pick up a confidence-boosting victory against Wealdstone.

Charles Vernam has been key for Grimsby so far this season, with the winger producing 11 goal contributions in 18 league games, and Artell will be hoping for more of the same from the 29-year-old on Saturday.

© Imago

Wealdstone, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions and are already dreaming of a potential meeting with a Premier League giant in the third round.

The Stones have only reached the third round once in their history, which occurred all the way back in 1978 when they took on First Division side Queens Park Rangers and were beaten 4-0.

Sam Cox's side beat fellow National League club Southend United 1-0 in the first round last month and they have picked up four wins and three draws in their last seven league matches.

Wealdstone will also be buoyed by the fact that they knocked Grimsby out of the FA Cup in the first round last season, with Alex Reid scoring a 90th minute winner that day.

Grimsby Town FA Cup form:

W

Grimsby Town form (all competitions):

W W D L D L

Wealdstone FA Cup form:

W

Wealdstone form (all competitions):

W W D D W D

Team News

© Imago

Midfielders Kieran Green and George McEachran are doubts for the fixture after they missed Grimsby's defeat to Tranmere with niggles.

Striker Cameron Gard­ner, winger Jason Svanthorsson and defenders Doug Tharme and Jay­den Sweeney, meanwhile, are all long-term absentees through injury.

As a result, Danny Rose is expected to lead the line with support from Vernam and Darragh Burns out wide.

Micah Obiero is set to start up front for Wealdstone, having made eight goal contributions in 25 games so far this season, and he is expected to be partnered by Olufela Olomola.

Eddy Nsasi has quickly established himself as a key player after joining on loan from Fulham in November and the 18-year-old will be joined in defence by captain Jack Cook, Connor McAvoy and Enzio Bojdewijn.

Grimsby Town possible starting lineup:

Pym; Rodgers, Warren, McJannett, Staunton; Burns, Khouri, Turi, Walker, Vernam; Rose

Wealdstone possible starting lineup:

Baptiste; Nsasi, Cook, McAvoy, Boldewijn; Hutchinson, Agyemang, Mussa, Tshikuna; Olomola, Obiero

We say: Grimsby Town 1-0 Wealdstone

Grimsby will be desperate to avoid a repeat of last year's defeat to Wealdstone and the League Two side should have enough quality to triumph at home, despite the visitors' impressive recent form.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.