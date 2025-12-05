Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo: Predicted Los Blancos XI for La Liga clash at Bernabeu

By Matt Law | 05 Dec 2025 12:31 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 12:39

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso could make two changes to his starting side for Sunday night's La Liga contest with Celta Vigo at Bernabeu.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is facing two months on the sidelines with the thigh injury that he suffered against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, while Dani Carvajal is still out with a knee problem, so Raul Asencio could be given the nod at right-back.

Eduardo Camavinga damaged his ankle in the same match and is also a major doubt, so there could be a return in the middle of midfield for Arda Guler.

David Alaba (muscle) and Dean Huijsen (muscle) both face late fitness tests, but there will be no Ferland Mendy, who is facing more time out due to a hamstring issue.

Jude Bellingham is expected to operate as the number 10 on Sunday, with Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe featuring in the final third of the field.

Mbappe has been in incredible form for Los Blancos this season, scoring 25 times in all competitions, including 16 in 15 La Liga matches, and he is a certain starter.

Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger should continue in the middle of the defence, with the pair recently back from injury problems.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Asencio, Militao, Rudiger, Carreras; Guler, Valverde, Tchouameni; Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe