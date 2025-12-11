Tottenham news: Thomas Frank’s side suffer major suspension blow for Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Dec 2025 14:20

Micky van de Ven will not be available to play for Tottenham Hotspur in their crucial Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund next month.

The Dutch defender has been a standout performer for Spurs since Thomas Frank’s arrival as head coach in the summer and was handed another start in Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Slavia Prague.

Tottenham ran out comfortable winners in North London as they secured a 3-0 home victory over their Czech-based opponents on matchday six of the League Phase, but their success came at a price.

Indeed, Van de Ven was shown a first-half yellow card - his third in the Champions League this season - for needless swinging his elbow out at Slavia Prague’s Lukas Provod while dribbling the ball out of play.

Frank was seen castigating the 24-year-old on the touchline as it now means that the defender will serve a one-match suspension for when Spurs play host to German giants Dortmund in their penultimate League Phase fixture on January 20.

Van de Ven’s suspension comes as a blow for Spurs, who currently sit 11th in the 36-team Champions League table - level on points with Dortmund in 10th - and one point behind the top eight, leaving them with work still to do in their quest to secure automatic last-16 qualification.

© Imago

Spurs without key defender Van de Ven for Dortmund UCL clash

Van de Ven has established himself as a key player for Frank, with only goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario (1,980) and right-back Pedro Porro (1,937) playing more minutes for the club in all competitions this season than Dutchman (1,880).

Tottenham’s No.37 has contributed at both ends of the pitch this term, helping the club keep nine clean sheets in all competitions as well as scoring six goals - only Richarlison (seven) has netted more.

Discussing the qualities that Van de Ven offers, Frank recently told TNT Sports: "I think when you are a quick player, you can rely a little bit too much on your pace," he said.

"He works a lot on his positioning in the box, which I think is crucial. As a defender, one thing is to be physical and quick and all that, but also the best defenders for me do what I call cool and composed defending.

"They are not hectic, they are just waiting, then boom, they block. That is key. He is obviously fantastic on the ball, he can drive forward, he has a beautiful left foot and can play short or in behind.

"Also, this year he has added a set-piece threat, which I think again the complete defenders need to do that."

Van de Ven will at least be available to play in Tottenham’s next Premier League game away against Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon, with 11th-placed Spurs seeking to climb back into the top half of the table.