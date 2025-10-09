Sports Mole looks at three players Tottenham Hotspur could buy with the £100m that the Lewis family has just injected into the club.

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that the Lewis family have pumped £100m of capital into the club following their recent major upstairs restructuring.

The Lilywhites have undergone a period of seismic change over the past several weeks, as long-serving chairman Daniel Levy was removed from his position after 24 years at the helm last month.

Former Arsenal chief Vinai Venkatesham is now overseeing the day-to-day running of the club as their new CEO, and the 44-year-old has taken over while Spurs' players get to grips with Thomas Frank's style of management.

The ex-Brentford head coach brought in the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons, Joao Palhinha, Kota Takai, Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel in the summer transfer window, as Tottenham spent close to £200m on new signings.

The new-look Lilywhites have made an eye-catching start to proceedings since Frank took over, taking 14 points from the first 21 available in the 2025-26 Premier League season to sit second in the top-flight table.

Tottenham announce £100m cash injection from Lewis family

At the same time, rumours have been swirling surrounding a possible takeover at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, although Spurs have affirmed on numerous occasions that the club is not for sale.

Spurs' owners have now demonstrated their commitment to the team, as Tottenham announced on Thursday morning that ENIC had injected £100m of new capital into the club, as part of their efforts to drive "long-term sporting success".

Peter Charrington, Spurs' non-executive chairman, said: “As I stated a few weeks ago, our focus is on stability and empowering the management team to deliver on the Club’s ambitions.

"I know the Lewis family are also ambitious for the future. Today’s capital commitment reflects that ambition and I would like to thank them for their ongoing support.

"We will continue to do all we can to ensure that Vinai and his team are supported in the best way possible to take this Club forward.”

Which players could Tottenham buy with £100m cash injection?

Following the news of another £100m, Spurs supporters will inevitably get excited about the prospect of new signings ahead of the January transfer window, or indeed the summer market in 2026.

The Lilywhites are believed to have a strong interest in Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, who has made an exceptional start to the 2025-26 Premier League season with six goals and three assists from his first seven appearances.

Semenyo is valued at €40m (£34.7m) by Transfermarkt, although Bournemouth would almost certainly demand a much higher figure for the Ghana international given he has just signed a new contract until 2030.

Spurs are also said to have taken a liking to Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney, who is valued at €20m (£17.4m), while £52m-rated Villarreal striker Georges Mikautadze is thought to be on the Lilywhites' radar as well.

An audacious return for Harry Kane has also been mooted, but the England captain has just reaffirmed his commitment to Bayern Munich and is highly unlikely to head back to the Premier League in 2026.