Bournemouth are reportedly bracing themselves for 'serious interest' in Antoine Semenyo, amid links with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

The Cherries sold the key defensive trio of Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi and Milos Kerkez in the summer transfer window.

However, crucially, Bournemouth managed to retain Semenyo by tying their key attacker down to a new long-term contract.

The Ghana international penned fresh terms on a deal that is set to run until the summer of 2030, but that has not stopped him from being linked with a move away from the Vitality Stadium.

Semenyo set to attract signicant interest in 2026

According to talkSPORT, the Cherries acknowledge that Semenyo will receive 'serious interest' if he continues to perform for Andoni Iraola's side.

The report claims that Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United remain among his suitors after holding discussions with the player before he put pen to paper on his new Bournemouth deal.

Liverpool are another club in the race for Semenyo's signature, with the club's sporting director, Richard Hughes, said to be a big fan after he brought Semenyo to Bournemouth in 2023.

Meanwhile, a recent report claimed that Chelsea are willing to table a £78m bid in an effort to prise Semenyo away from the Vitality Stadium in 2026.

Bournemouth to demand signicant fee

Bournemouth will be reluctant to part ways with one of their most prized assets, but even if they listen to offers, they will at least be in a strong negotiating position due to Semenyo's contract situation.

As a result, the south coast side are expected to demand at least £75m to part ways with the Ghanian in 2026.

That figure could increase if Semenyo continues to put in impressive performances, having made an impressive start to the 2025-26 campaign.

Semenyo is sitting second in the Premier League scoring charts after netting six goals in seven league matches, including a match-winning brace in last Friday's 3-1 home win over Fulham.

The winger, who can play on either flank, has also contributed with three assists to help put Bournemouth in fourth position.