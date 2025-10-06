Chelsea reportedly plan a £78m offer for Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, with the attacker in excellent form at the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

Chelsea are reportedly planning a £78m offer for Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, with the Blues determined to sign the attacker next year.

Semenyo's future was the subject of widespread speculation during the summer market, with Manchester United and Newcastle United both believed to be interested in his signature.

Man United head coach Ruben Amorim allegedly met with Semenyo in London to discuss a switch to Old Trafford, but the Red Devils were not believed to be willing to pay more than £55m for his services.

The 20-time English champions ultimately brought in Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko to boost their attack, with Semenyo signing a new contract at Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old's deal with the Cherries is due to run until June 2030, and he has been in red-hot form at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, coming up with six goals and three assists in seven Premier League appearances.

Chelsea planning 'substantial offer' for Bournemouth's Semenyo

Bournemouth, for obvious reasons, will be desperate to keep hold of the Ghana international, but the Cherries will find it tough to resist substantial offers from major clubs.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea have emerged as genuine contenders for the attacker, and the Blues are willing to pay £78m to sign him either in January or at the end of the campaign.

The Blues are unlikely to have a free run at Semenyo, though, especially if he continues to impress this season, with Man United still believed to be interested in his services.

Semenyo made the move to the Vitality Stadium from Bristol City in January 2023, and he has represented his current side on 97 occasions, scoring 28 goals and registering 13 assists in the process.

Would Semenyo be a good signing for Chelsea?

Chelsea are not exactly short of wide players, but Semenyo has taken his game to a new level this season, and he is fast becoming one of the most dangerous attackers in the Premier League.

The joint-top goalscorers for Chelsea this season are actually central midfielders Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo with three, while only Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer have scored more than once in terms of the attacking players at the club.

Estevao is an incredible talent, but Jamie Gittens has made a slow start to his Chelsea career, while Pedro Neto only has one goal in 10 appearances this term.

There also remain question marks over Alejandro Garnacho's suitability for the Blues, but Semenyo is proven in the Premier League, and it would be some statement of intent from the London club if they could secure his signature.