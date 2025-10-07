January move 'on cards' for Championship sensation

Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly giving consideration to making an approach for one of the Championship's best players during the winter transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly interested in signing Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney during the winter transfer window.

The former England Under-21 international has progressed into one of the best players in the Championship since coming through Boro's academy system.

Eleven goals and 11 assists have come from 123 appearances in all competitions and Hackney is currently attempting to keep his team in the Championship automatic promotion places.

However, with less than two years remaining on his contract, there is an inevitability about an eventual transfer unless he extends his terms at the Riverside Stadium.

While Ipswich Town failed to tempt Hackney into a move to Portman Road in the summer, Premier League clubs may have more luck.

Spurs "watching" Hackney ahead of possible 2026 bid

As per Football Insider, Spurs scouts are continuing to monitor the progression of the 23-year-old, and former scout Mick Brown - a regular contributor to the outlet - is of the opinion that the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a possible destination.

Brown said: "He’s probably as talented a player as there is in the Championship at the moment, and I was really impressed by him the first time I saw him.

"Whether they’d be willing to let him go, I’m not sure, but he’s definitely got enough talent and enough about him to make the step up to the Premier League.

"I’m told Tottenham have been watching him and I expect they’ve been impressed by his performances, so they could be the ones to make a move.

“I still think he has room to improve, but I think he’d be able to go to a team like Tottenham and strengthen their squad and work his way into the starting XI.”

Do Spurs need to make Hackney signing?

Spurs have recently announced that they have agreed a new long-term contract with Rodrigo Bentancur.

As a result, head coach Thomas Frank has five central-midfielders - Joao Palhinha, Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr, Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray - as his options for the engine room.

If Spurs sign Palhinha on a permanent basis and James Maddison successfully recovers from a serious knee injury, there is an argument that there is no room for Hackney.

Dejan Kulusevski can also be used in the midfield three and is closing in on a return from injury.