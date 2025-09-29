Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly lining up a £52m bid for Villarreal striker Georges Mikautadze ahead of next summer's transfer window.

The 24-year-old is a new face with the Yellow Submarine, securing a £26m switch from French giants Lyon over the off-season trading point.

Mikautadze has faced off against Tottenham in the Champions League this term, when the Premier League side sealed a 1-0 victory in gameweek one of the League Phase.

The Georgia international's impact has been felt more on the domestic scene to date, scoring once and providing one assist in three La Liga matches.

Since making his international debut in March 2021, Mikautadze has been a key part for Georgia, scoring 21 goals in just 39 appearances.

Tottenham want Villarreal newboy Mikautadze?

According to British sources via Spanish outlet Fichajes, Tottenham are eyeing up a move for a La Liga newcomer ahead of next season.

The report claims that the current Europa League holders are interested in bringing Villarreal hotshot Mikautadze to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It is understood that Thomas Frank's troops are lining up a £52m offer for the 24-year-old, who has played just five matches for the Yellow Submarine so far.

It is understood that Spurs want to wait until the end of the season to move for the striker, just in case he suffers a dip in form in La Liga.

Looking to pick up their first points of the League Phase campaign, Villarreal host Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Tottenham's striking options

Tottenham are battling on with just the one fit striker at the moment, with Brazil international Richarlison leading the line at the start of the new season.

Spurs have been unable to call upon the talents of Dominic Solanke due to an ankle issue, whilst Randal Kolo Muani picked up a dead leg a few weeks ago.

Frank's side will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Champions League on Wednesday night when they travel to Bodo/Glimt.