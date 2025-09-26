Tottenham Hotspur are supposedly set to receive a world-record £4.5bn takeover from American tech mogul Brooklyn Earick next week as the 41-year-old prepares to enact his 'masterplan'.

Tottenham Hotspur will supposedly receive a 'formal' takeover bid next week following an early expression of interest from American former DJ Brooklyn Earick.

The future of the Lilywhites was plunged into uncertainty earlier this month following the shock ousting of chairman Daniel Levy from his position after nearly 25 years at the helm.

While Levy is no longer involved in the day-to-day running of the club - a responsibility that has now fallen onto the shoulders of CEO Vinai Venkatesham - Joe Lewis's ENIC Group still hold a majority stake in the Europa League winners.

Amid rumours of a possible takeover, the powers-that-be have been unwavering in their stance that the club is not for sale, most recently on Friday following claims that Earick had let it be known that he was interested in buying the club.

Spurs are obligated to respond to any reports of takeover interest, and they did so with a firm statement on Friday, confirming that they had rejected an informal offer from 41-year-old Earick.

Earick readying 'formal' Tottenham takeover bid after Spurs statement

"The Board of Tottenham Hotspur Limited is aware of recent media speculation and confirms that its majority shareholder, ENIC Sports and Developments Holdings Ltd, has received, and unequivocally rejected, an informal expression of interest in relation to a proposal to acquire the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of the Club from a consortium led by Mr Brooklyn Earick," a statement read.

"The Board of the Club and ENIC reconfirm that Tottenham Hotspur is not for sale and ENIC is not looking to sell its stake in the Club."

However, The Sun claims that Earick will still come forward with an official proposal to buy the North London club next week, and he will try to twist ENIC's arm with a staggering £4.5bn bid for control of the club.

In spite of their seemingly clear statement, Spurs have allegedly 'left the door open' for Earick to make his world-record bid, which is part of the 41-year-old's 'masterplan' to usher in a new era at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Earick has until 5pm on October 24 to either submit his offer or confirm that he has no interest in a formal bid, but the American and his consortium are said to be 'totally committed' to completing a takeover at the earliest opportunity.

Earick's £4.5bn offer is said to be made up of an initial £3.3bn to purchase control of the club from the Lewis family, while the remaining £1.2bn is reserved for squad improvements, including money for signings, wages and agent fees.

What has Earick said about possible Tottenham takeover?



Brooklyn Earick on Instagram “Pretty low key morning so far” pic.twitter.com/0CH6W2wn2S

— The Spurs Web (@thespursweb) September 26, 2025

While Earick and his entourage supposedly ramp up their plans to submit a formal proposal, the 41-year-old has been sending tongues wagging on social media amid the takeover talk.

Earick firstly posted an Instagram story of a newspaper running the story of his purported takeover, accompanied by the caption 'pretty low key morning so far'.

The American then shared an image of the Tottenham home dressing room with a countdown clock set to 11pm on October 23, the day before he must officially confirm his takeover intentions.

Tottenham return to Premier League action against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday evening, where a win would see them leapfrog Arsenal into second place in the table.