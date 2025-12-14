Arsenal injury news: Mikel Arteta reveals Ben White "bad news" after defender limps off in Arsenal's dramatic win over Wolves

By Ben Sully | 14 Dec 2025 09:26 , Last updated: 14 Dec 2025 09:29

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has conceded that Ben White's injury is "bad news" following Saturday's dramatic 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Gunners looked set to drop three crucial points after Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare scored a 90th-minute equaliser at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Arsenal managed to snatch all three points in the fourth minute of stoppage time when Yerson Mosquera headed into his own net in an attempt to deal with Bukayo Saka's cross.

While Arteta would have been relieved with the result, he was left concerned over the injury White sustained in the first period.

© Imago / Sportimage

Arteta provides update on White injury

The defender pulled up and held the back of his left thigh following his attempt to deal with a Wolves attack.

White received treatment on the field before he had to be replaced by Myles Lewis-Skelly in the 31st minute at the Emirates.

Arteta offered a pessimistic update on White's injury when he spoke to reporters after Saturday's narrow win.

"He obviously hasn’t played a lot of minutes because of the knee issue that he had," Arteta said.

"Then, the moment he started getting some momentum, he had to play a lot because we didn’t have any other solution.

"We even had to risk today William Saliba because it probably wasn’t the best call to play 90 minutes, because we are buying tickets for another injury, but we don’t have anyone else."

"But that (White’s injury) is bad news for sure. It looks like a hamstring, but we don’t know the extent of that, but probably tomorrow or the day after, we will know more."

How will White's injury affect Arsenal?

After struggling with injury earlier in the season, White dropped down the pecking order in Arteta's squad, causing him to go over three months without starting a Premier League game.

However, he has been given a run in the team in recent times, having started each of the club's last four competitive matches.

White's potential absence will come more as a blow because Arsenal are already contending without two other defenders, Gabriel Magalhaes and Cristhian Mosquera, due to injury.

Arsenal will at least welcome Riccardo Calafiori back to the squad for next Sunday's meeting with Everton after the Italy international missed the win over Wolves through suspension.

With White facing a spell on the sidelines, Jurrien Timber is expected to feature on the right side of defence for the away game against the Toffees.