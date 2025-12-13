How to watch Cardiff City vs. Chelsea: Date, time, live stream, TV channel for EFL Cup quarter-final

By Anthony Nolan | 13 Dec 2025 23:57 , Last updated: 14 Dec 2025 05:59

Hoping to avoid a potential banana skin on Tuesday, Chelsea will travel to face Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Brian Barry-Murphy's Bluebirds are in excellent form ahead of this cross-division clash, most recently coming from behind to beat Doncaster Rovers 4-3 in League One.

Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca's Blues got back to winning ways in the Premier League at the weekend with a 2-0 victory over Everton, and the manager will be looking to translate that success into this competition.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Tuesday's EFL Cup quarter-final between Cardiff and Chelsea.

What time does Cardiff City vs. Chelsea kick off?

This match will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday, December 16 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Cardiff City vs. Chelsea being played?

The Londoners will make the trip to the Cardiff City Stadium, the Welsh side's 33,316-capacity ground that has been home to the club since 2009.

How to watch Cardiff City vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

This game will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football TV channels.

Streaming

Supporters can also stream the action on Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app, or via NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Key moments should be posted on the SkyFootball X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app shortly after full time, and uploaded to the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel later in the evening.

Who will win Cardiff City vs. Chelsea?

Cardiff may have been relegated from the Championship after finishing at the bottom of the pile in 2024-25, but they have been brilliant under Barry-Murphy this term, and Chelsea would do well not to underestimate their hosts.

The Bluebirds opened 2025-26 with an impressive 10-game unbeaten streak, and following six wins from their last seven games across all competitions, the club's confidence will be sky high as they sit atop League One.

Premier League opposition is sure to represent the Welsh side's toughest test of the campaign to date, but Cardiff have already proven their ability to get the better of top-flight teams after eliminating Burnley from the cup back in September.

As for Maresca's Blues, they are the undisputed favourites to progress given their status as a Champions League-chasing Premier League team, but their recent record could have fans nervous on Tuesday.

Chelsea's triumph over Everton was the Londoners' first victory in five games (losing two and drawing two), and they come into this match having failed to win any of their past three away contests.

Additionally, Cardiff will take heart from the fact that fellow League One club Lincoln City were able to score first against the Blues in September's third round, and if Barry-Murphy's men can replicate their strongest third-tier performances, then they may be able to pull off a shocking win.