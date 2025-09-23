Chelsea escape an embarrassing defeat on Tuesday night, coming from behind to secure a narrow 2-1 victory over Lincoln City in the EFL Cup third round.

Chelsea escaped an embarrassing defeat on Tuesday night, coming from behind to secure a narrow 2-1 victory over Lincoln City in the EFL Cup third round.

Lincoln City made a blistering start, hitting the post inside two minutes and carving out several more chances that could easily have broken the deadlock, leaving a shellshocked Chelsea unable to respond. The Imps were eventually rewarded for their continued bravery as Rob Street showed great composure to fire them ahead just before half-time, giving the hosts a fully deserved 1-0 lead at the break that may well have been greater.

The Blues wasted no time in getting back into the game after the restart, with Tyrique George scoring a scintillating equaliser before setting up Facundo Buonanotte for Chelsea's second just five minutes after kick-off, and although both teams continued to create chances, the visitors held on to their lead to advance to the next round.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Chelsea may well have progressed to the next round, which is all that ultimately matters, but their performance will undoubtedly leave Enzo Maresca with plenty of concerns.

The Blues struggled to match the physicality and intensity of their League One opposition in the first half, while their quality on the ball was lacking - highlighted by Enzo Fernandez's sloppy pass that led to the opening goal.

Their quality did eventually show in the opening minutes of the second half, with two superb goals to turn the game on its head, but Lincoln City did still create plenty of chances in the final 45 minutes.

LINCOLN CITY VS. CHELSEA HIGHLIGHTS

Rob Street goal vs. Chelsea (42nd min, Lincoln City 1-0 Chelsea)



Lincoln City have capitalised on a defensive mix-up from Chelsea to take the lead ? pic.twitter.com/gc0wC2wA8b

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 23, 2025

Unbelievable! Lincoln City have the lead, and it is no less than they deserve!

Fernandez plays a looping pass across his own box towards Trevoh Chalobah, but Ivan Varfolomeev manages to steal the loose ball and head into Street inside the penalty area.

Street quickly rounds the ball to line up his shot and clinically places his effort past Filip Jorgensen into the bottom right corner, giving Lincoln City the lead.

Tyrique George goal vs. Lincoln City (48th min, Lincoln City 1-1 Chelsea)



Chelsea's Tyrique George thundered home a perfect volley to equalise for Chelsea against Lincoln ☄️ pic.twitter.com/FjzllKe1Re

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 23, 2025

That is exceptional from George! What a way to draw level!

Jamie Gittens' pass is easily intercepted, but the ball ricochets off a Lincoln City defender and to the feet of George outside the area.

George fires a first-time half-volley towards the far right corner, bouncing off the post and into the back of the net - superb from the youngster.

Facundo Buonanotte goal vs. Lincoln City (50th min, Lincoln City 1-2 Chelsea)



Chelsea have turned it around! Facundo Buonanotte scores his first goal for the club! ? pic.twitter.com/DNkrghirTb

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 23, 2025

Chelsea have come out flying from half-time - Buonanotte gives them the lead!

Buonanotte plays the ball to George and makes a run into the penalty area, and the Argentinian receives the ball back inside the box.

Buonanotte skips past two defenders with a fantastic show of close control and pokes his effort past Zachary Jeacock into the bottom corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - TYRIQUE GEORGE

Exactly when Chelsea needed it most, George stepped up to the plate to change the game in their favour.

The forward scored a sensational half-volley from outside the area to draw them level, while George combined superbly with Buonanotte to assist their second.

Several Lincoln City players gave strong accounts of themselves and could have been given this award, but George's contribution ultimately proved the difference in the match.

LINCOLN CITY VS. CHELSEA MATCH STATS

Possession: Lincoln City 28%-72% Chelsea

Shots: Lincoln City 16-14 Chelsea

Shots on target: Lincoln City 2-4 Chelsea

Corners: Lincoln City 3-2 Chelsea

Fouls: Lincoln City 17-9 Chelsea

BEST STATS



Facundo Buonanotte scores his first goal for Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/n2KhmmYhMD

— StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) September 23, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Lincoln City's attention will return to their League One promotion push when they travel to face struggling Peterborough United on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they return to Stamford Bridge to take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

No Data Analysis info