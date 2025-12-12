Brentford vs. Leeds United: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Carter White | 12 Dec 2025 13:21

Looking to record their fourth straight home success in the Premier League, Brentford host Leeds United at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Bees are back at their West London base following consecutive defeats to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to commence the December schedule.

On the contrary, Leeds have enjoyed an excellent opening to their festivities, picking up results at the expense of Chelsea and Liverpool at Elland Road.

Winning five of their seven Gtech matches so far, Brentford's home record can only be bettered by Manchester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Daniel Farke's side can only better Championship-bound Wolverhampton Wanderers in the away table, with Sunday's visitors collecting just three points across seven outings (W1 L6).

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

© Imago

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 44

Brentford wins: 13

Draws: 16

Leeds United wins: 15

A rather rare fixture on the English football scene, Brentford and Leeds United have only locked horns on 44 occasions over the past 90 years, highlighting the relative sizes of both clubs.

Surprisingly, the Bees have enjoyed just two fewer wins, with the West London outfit picking up 13 triumphs overall, whilst the Yorkshire side have collected 15 victories.

There have also been 16 draws between the two outfits, including during the first-ever clash in the old Division One in November 1935 in front of 23,000 supporters.

Later in the 1935-36 campaign, Brentford became the first side to earn a win in this fixture, completing a 2-1 scoreline at Elland Road, where they then failed to taste success again until April 1947.

The longest winning streak between the clubs is currently held by Leeds, who strung together three straight successes over Brentford in the old Division One from April 1938 to March 1939.

The Whites also can boast the biggest margin of victory in this matchup, smashing the Bees 4-0 in both April 1938 and March 1954, with the latter contest coming in the old Division Two.

Since Brentford's first-ever promotion to the Premier League during the summer of 2021, there have been four meetings between the sides in the top flight, with the records currently even.

The Bees and Leeds have shared the top-flight spoils on two occasions in recent times, whilst both enjoyed wins over each other in September 2022 and May 2022 respectively.

The highest-scoring fixture from this clash arrived in September 2022, when Ivan Toney bagged a brilliant hat-trick at the Gtech Community Stadium in a 5-2 thrashing of the Yorkshire visitors.

Previous meetings

Jan 22, 2023: Leeds United 0-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Sep 03, 2022: Brentford 5-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

May 22, 2022: Brentford 1-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 05, 2021: Leeds United 2-2 Brentford (Premier League)

Feb 11, 2020: Brentford 1-1 Leeds United (Championship)

Aug 21, 2019: Leeds United 1-0 Brentford (Championship)

Apr 22, 2019: Brentford 2-0 Leeds United (Championship)

Oct 06, 2018: Leeds United 1-1 Brentford (Championship)

Feb 24, 2018: Leeds United 1-0 Brentford (Championship)

Nov 04, 2017: Brentford 3-1 Leeds United (Championship)

Apr 04, 2017: Brentford 2-0 Leeds United (Championship)

Dec 17, 2016: Leeds United 1-0 Brentford (Championship)

Jan 26, 2016: Brentford 1-1 Leeds United (Championship)

Sep 12, 2015: Leeds United 1-1 Brentford (Championship)

Feb 07, 2015: Leeds United 0-1 Brentford (Championship)

Sep 27, 2014: Brentford 2-0 Leeds United (Championship)

Mar 06, 2010: Leeds United 1-1 Brentford (League One)

Dec 12, 2009: Brentford 0-0 Leeds United (League One)

Last 4 Premier League meetings

Jan 22, 2023: Leeds United 0-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Sep 03, 2022: Brentford 5-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

May 22, 2022: Brentford 1-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 05, 2021: Leeds United 2-2 Brentford (Premier League)

