Real Madrid transfer news: Eight players placed on January transfer list?

By Axel Clody | 15 Dec 2025 09:38 , Last updated: 15 Dec 2025 09:57

Real Madrid's situation is clearly unstable, whether on the pitch or internally. The Spanish directors would reportedly be preparing major changes as the winter transfer window approaches with eight players being pushed towards the exit.

In case of defeat against Deportivo Alaves, Real Madrid could find themselves seven points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race. Whilst Xabi Alonso has a strong chance of being the first to be held responsible for the Whites' failures, the Madrid management are well aware that deeper problems are affecting the dressing room. Several players do not have the level and are not concerned enough by the Real Madrid project.

According to information from outlet Defensa Central, eight players could join the transfer list ahead of the winter transfer window which will open its doors in a few days. Number two goalkeeper in the hierarchy, Andriy Lunin is concerned, as are full-backs Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia. In midfield, Dani Ceballos is no longer wanted, likewise for Eduardo Camavinga, who would reportedly be tracked by Liverpool. Finally, Brahim Diaz, Gonzalo Garcia and Rodrygo are in the same situation.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid prepare their transfer revolution

Real Madrid will struggle to sell all their unwanted players but the objective is to trim the squad as much as possible. Some players still have good stock in the transfer market such as Rodrygo (€80m/£69m), Camavinga (€50m/£43m) and Brahim Diaz (€35m/£30m), enough to recover substantial transfer fees that will allow them to improve the squad and make it more coherent. Obviously, this will also depend on the identity of the manager who will be present in January 2026.

Xabi Alonso is not assured of continuing his mission at the Merengues within the coming weeks. Finally, whilst Real Madrid want to quickly complete these eight departures, others could also occur by next summer, notably David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger who reach the end of their contracts, and also Vinicius Junior, whose future constantly makes headlines in Spain.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.