Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim addresses fierce criticism from ex-Red Devils players

By Matt Law | 15 Dec 2025 09:17 , Last updated: 15 Dec 2025 10:00

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has said that it is "normal" for him to be receiving criticism from former Red Devils players due to the team's issues during his tenure.

Amorim has an underwhelming record of 23 wins, 15 draws and 20 defeats from his 58 matches in charge of the 20-time English champions, with his win rate down at 39.7%.

Man United finished 15th in the Premier League last season, and it has again been a campaign of inconsistency this term, but the team are eighth in the Premier League table and would rise into fifth with a win over Bournemouth on Monday night.

Ex-Red Devils players in the shape of Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Gary Neville are among those to have questioned Amorim during his time in charge.

However, Amorim has insisted that he has no problem taking criticism from Class of 92 pundits, as he understands why he is being questioned.

Amorim: 'Criticism from ex-Man United players is normal'

"I think it's normal," Amorim told reporters. "I think it's a fact that me as a manager of Manchester United, I think we are underachieving. We should have more points, especially this season.

"So I take that naturally. Sometimes they don't have all the information and they see Manchester United with the standards that they lived here. Always winning. So it's hard for them to see their club in this situation.

"I think not winning is the issue. Of course you can point a lot of things and they point a lot of things that we need to improve but the big issue is not winning. If I'm winning I can go to the games in a horse, arrive there, playing with just two defenders and everything will be fine.

"The problem is that me as a manager I'm not doing good enough and that is a fact also and I can accept that. So that is the only problem. For them it's that Manchester United is not winning and is not in the position that it's supposed to be.

© Imago / News Images

Amorim "trying to find out solutions to win more games"

"We have the best league in the world and there's a lot of things around the game and every press conference I leave here and I'm going to give an interview.

"So it's a completely different world and again in Sporting there is no issue because we were winning all the time. So if you are winning there is no issue. So I understand that and that's okay.

"I just watch the games and sometimes we play well. Sometimes we are not consistent. I think we need to work on the variability of the way we play, especially in the build-up. I think I need to find different ways to take all the juice from the team, from the squad.

"I think I need to inspire a lot of players that are not playing in a different way and that's maybe something about the way we play. So I'm just trying to find out solutions to win more games."

Man United have only lost one of their last nine matches in the Premier League, posting five wins during that period, including a 4-1 success over Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.