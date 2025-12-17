Arsenal 'showing' transfer interest in 20-year-old AC Milan goalkeeper who previously made three penalty saves against the Gunners

By Ben Sully | 17 Dec 2025 17:18 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 17:22

Arsenal are reportedly interested in 20-year-old AC Milan goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani.

AC Milan's primary focus is on finding a resolution to Mike Maignan's uncertain future, with the Frenchman's contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The Italian giants are believed to be assessing some potential replacements should Maignan decide to leave the club next summer.

While Milan's number one goalkeeping position may be a priority, there is also uncertainty surrounding the situation of one of their young shot-stoppers.

Arsenal eyeing AC Milan goalkeeper

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal are showing an interest in prising the highly-rated Torriani away from the Rossoneri.

Arsenal have been given a first-hand experience of Torriani's quality after the goalkeeper made three saves in a penalty shootout following a friendly between the two sides in July.

Torriani denied Martin Odegaard, Reiss Nelson and Jakub Kiwior from the spot to help his team win 6-5 in the penalty shootout in Singapore.

As it stands, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal step up their interest in the future, with Milan weighing up the next steps for their academy product.

Torriani is currently playing for Milan Futuro (the club's Under-23 side) in Serie D, having made 10 league appearances during the current campaign.

The Rossoneri are set to decide against a January loan move for Torriani and will instead look to discuss his future at the end of the season.

What is Arsenal's goalkeeper situation?

David Raya is currently regarded as Arsenal's undisputed number one ahead of Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Gunners are believed to be looking at the possibility of bringing in fresh competition for Raya next summer, although Torriani is unlikely to fit the brief for that role due to his inexperience.

Arsenal surely view Torriani as a player for the future and would want him to develop his game, maybe with a loan spell, if they were to secure his services.