Mikel Arteta offered two Viktor Gyokeres solutions as "biggest concern" over Arsenal striker highlighted

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been offered two potential solutions to Viktor Gyokeres's recent struggles in front of goal since returning from injury.

The Sweden international found the back of the net in last month's 2-0 win over Burnley before sustaining a hamstring issue, but he has not managed to get back on the goalscoring trail since and has come under fire for a few underwhelming displays.

Gyokeres was found wanting against both Club Brugge and Wolverhampton Wanderers, touching the ball just 15 times against the latter and having only one shot, which whistled wide of Sam Johnstone's far post.

Gunners expert Charles Watts exclusively told Sports Mole of his "biggest concern" over Gyokeres, whose struggles can be partially attributed to him not getting enough service but also as a consequence of his lack of anticipation.

“It's my biggest concern - his in-box movement," Watts said. "I don't think his movement outside the box can be questioned; he's great at running the channels, the goals he scored at Sporting show that, and he's shown that at times at Arsenal as well. He's very good when he has a bit of space to run into.

“But when you're playing against teams who set up like Wolves do, and Arsenal come up against these teams week in week out in the Premier League, you need more than that, because you're not going to have that amount of space to run into all the time.

"Two-way street" for Arsenal and struggling Viktor Gyokeres

“You've got to be good in and around the penalty area, because Arsenal are going to fizz balls into the box. You've got to win your headers, get in front of your man, gamble, get to the near post, the back post. And I don't see that enough from Gyokeres.

“It’s a real two-way street. There’s a real split amongst the Arsenal fan base - a lot of people getting frustrated over him and other people saying he's not getting the service. The argument on both sides is relevant.

“It's easy for me to say – Viktor Gyokeres has just won the trophy for the best striker in Europe, and I'm trying to give him advice! But from a lay person, an elite striker is on his toes and gets to that ball first.”

Arteta defended Gyokeres after Saturday's narrow 2-1 victory over Wolves, insisting that the 27-year-old was not always picked out by his teammates in promising positions, but he has now gone five games without a goal in all competitions.

In contrast, Gabriel Jesus - who has only just returned from an ACL injury - was spritely against both Club Brugge and Wolves, hitting the bar against the former and forcing Yerson Mosquera into the game-winning own goal against the latter.

The Gunners are also reported to have received an injury boost over Kai Havertz, who could make his return from a knee problem earlier this month, while Mikel Merino has also demonstrated his qualities as an emergency centre-forward this season.

Mikel Arteta handed two possible Viktor Gyokeres Arsenal solutions

The returns of Havertz and Jesus gives rise to a three-way striker battle brewing although Watts also believes that a Havertz-Gyokeres or Jesus-Gyokeres combination could work effectively to get the best out of the Scandinavian.

“It's probably a three-way battle," Watts replied. "I'm not sure Merino would get into that mix - maybe in game – but it's going to be great. The fact we haven't had that all season, it's been so frustrating because Kai Havertz is such a good player, It's just been such a huge blow.

“Jesus has looked really, really good, he was bright again when he came on against Wolves. Forced the goal with his movement, but was involved straight away again. And for a player who's come back after such a serious injury, I'm really impressed with just how sharp he looks.

“And I really do believe as well that you put two of those three together, you could really get a big, big benefit. Gyokeres and Jesus playing together - Mikel Arteta talked about in his press conference last week - there's signs there that that could work.

“Or Havertz and Gyokeres, Havertz a little bit deeper and the two of them get quite close to each other, that could work and that cause teams all sorts of problems.”

Jesus could occupy the left-wing slot with Gyokeres up front for Arsenal, or Havertz could act as the right or left-sided number eight in support of the former Sporting Lisbon man.

