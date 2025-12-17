Preview: Valencia vs Mallorca - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 17 Dec 2025 16:16 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 16:57

Both entering the match off the back of contrasting results in the Copa del Rey, Valencia and Mallorca will be looking to claim all three points in La Liga when the pair lock horns on Friday night.

Los Che are currently 17th in the La Liga table, level on points with 18th-placed Girona, while the home side have also found it tough this term, sitting in 14th spot in the division.

Match preview

Valencia have a record of three wins, six draws and seven defeats from their 16 La Liga matches this season, with 15 points leaving them down in 17th spot in the table, level on points with 18th-placed Girona on the same number of fixtures.

Los Che have struggled at both ends of the field this season, only netting 15 times in La Liga, while they have conceded 25, which is the third-worst defensive record in the division.

Carlos Corberan's side, who finished 12th in La Liga last season, suffered a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid last weekend, which actually proved to be their first loss in Spain's top flight since the start of November.

Valencia did manage to return to winning ways on Tuesday, though, beating Sporting Gijon 2-0 in the Copa del Rey to secure a spot in the round of 16.

Los Che recorded a 1-0 victory over Mallorca in the corresponding match last season, which proved to be their first success against the Pirates since February 2022.

Mallorca were also in Copa del Rey action on Tuesday night, but unlike Valencia, they were unable to book their spot in the round of 16, suffering a 1-0 defeat to Deportivo La Coruna.

The Pirates did manage to secure all three points in their last league match, though, beating Elche 3-1, and they are now unbeaten in their last three La Liga encounters.

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been an underwhelming season to date for Jagoba Arrasate's side, with four wins, five draws and seven defeats from 16 matches seeing them pick up 17 points, which is only enough for 14th in the table.

Mallorca have found it difficult on their travels this season, only picking up four points from their eight league matches away from their own stadium.

Valencia have 12 points to show from their eight home league games, meanwhile, with their form at Mestalla relatively solid considering their struggles this term.

Valencia La Liga form:

LDWDDL

Valencia form (all competitions):

WDWDLW

Mallorca La Liga form:

LWLDDW

Mallorca form (all competitions):

LDWDWL

Team News

Valencia have no confirmed absentees for Friday's clash, but Mouctar Diakhaby may not be ready to return from a lengthy spell out with a hamstring issue.

Luis Rioja made his return from illness in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday night, while Cesar Tarrega is available after missing out against Atletico in La Liga through suspension.

Lucas Beltran was Valencia's standout performer in the Copa del Rey last time out, but the 24-year-old is likely to find himself back on the bench on Friday, with Hugo Duro and Diego Lopez likely to feature in the final third of the field.

As for Mallorca, Omar Mascarell is not available, with the midfielder linking up with the Equatorial Guinea squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Samu Costa is back after missing out against Elche last time out due to a ban, though, with the 25-year-old in line to feature in the middle of midfield.

Manu Morlanes is a doubt due to a thigh problem, which could mean that there is a start for Marc Aguado, while Vedat Muriqi is a certainty to lead the line for the visitors.

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Agirrezabala; Foulquier, Tarrega, Copete, Vazquez; Correia, Ugrinic, Pepelu, Almeida; Lopez, Duro

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Roman; Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Mojica; Aguado, Samu; Joseph, Darder, Virgili; Muriqi

We say: Valencia 1-1 Mallorca

This is a really tough match to predict, as cases can be made for both to pick up all three points, but there is not an awful lot between the teams in terms of quality, and we can see the points being shared in a low-scoring draw.

