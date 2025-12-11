Preview: Atletico Madrid vs Valencia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 11 Dec 2025 14:31 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 14:34

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to bounce back from successive defeats in La Liga when they resume their domestic campaign at home to Valencia on Saturday afternoon.

Diego Simeone's side are currently fourth in the La Liga table, nine points off the leaders Barcelona, while Valencia occupy 16th spot, three points above the relegation zone.

Match preview

Atletico entered their league clash with Barcelona earlier this month off the back of a seven-game winning run in all competitions, but they were beaten 3-1 at Camp Nou before suffering a surprise 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the league last time out.

Those two results have seen Simeone's side lose serious ground in terms of the title race, with the capital team fourth in the table, nine points off leaders Barcelona.

However, the Red and Whites will enter this match off the back of a morale-boosting win, beating PSV Eindhoven 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday night, with the result leaving them eighth in the overall table on 12 points.

Atletico have the third-best home record in La Liga this season, boasting 22 points from eight matches, and they will be welcoming a Valencia side that have the second-worst away record this term, claiming only three points from seven matches.

Simeone's side did the double over Valencia last season, winning 3-0 at home and 3-0 away, but the capital team did lose 3-0 to Valencia at Mestalla in September 2023.

© Imago

Not since February 2011 have Valencia managed to overcome Atletico away from home, demonstrating the size of Los Che's task in this weekend's contest.

It has been a disappointing opening few months of the season for Carlos Corberan's side, picking up only 15 points from 15 matches to sit down in 16th spot in the table, three points ahead of 18th-placed Girona heading into the next set of fixtures.

However, the six-time Spanish champions have actually only lost one of their last seven matches in all competitions and are unbeaten in their last five.

Valencia have drawn with Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla, in addition to beating Levante, in their last four league matches, and the visitors will certainly be the fresher of the two teams heading into the clash at Wanda Metropolitano.

Los Che will be bidding to score past a defence which has only conceded six league goals at home this season, while Corberan's side have struck just four times on their travels.

Atletico Madrid La Liga form:

WWWWLL

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

WWWLLW

Valencia La Liga form:

LLDWDD

Valencia form (all competitions):

LDWDWD

Team News

Atletico will again be without the services of Marcos Llorente and Jose Gimenez due to injury problems, while Alex Baena will need to be assessed, with the Spaniard missing the team's last two matches due to a hamstring issue.

Clement Lenglet, though, should recover from a minor muscular problem in order to be involved.

Thiago Almada could be introduced into the XI on Saturday after starting on the bench against PSV, but there should be another spot in the final third of the field for Alexander Sorloth, who put in an excellent performance in the Champions League last time out.

As for Valencia, Cesar Tarrega is suspended after picking up a milestone yellow card in the team's home draw with Sevilla last time out.

Mouctar Diakhaby has been cleared to return after a lengthy period on the sidelines with a hamstring issue, and the 28-year-old could make the bench.

Hugo Duro scored his fifth league goal of the campaign last time out and is set to be in the starting side, while there could be a recall in an attacking area for Diego Lopez.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Molina, Pubill, Lenglet, Hancko; Simeone, Koke, Barrios, Almada; Alvarez, Sorloth

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Agirrezabala; Foulquier, Copete, Comert; Correia, Almeida, Pepelu, Gaya; Lopez, Duro, Rioja

We say: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Valencia

Valencia will enter this match in a decent run of form, but considering how strong Atletico are at home and how disappointing Los Che have been on their travels, we are finding it tough to predict anything other than a success for Simeone's team.

