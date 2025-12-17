Arsenal news: Gunners 'confident' of securing new deal for key member of Mikel Arteta's squad

By Ben Sully | 17 Dec 2025 16:42 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 16:47

Arsenal are reportedly 'confident' that they can reach an agreement with Jurrien Timber over a new contract.

The Gunners have been working to secure the futures of some of their key players and highly-rated prospects throughout 2025.

During the current calendar year, Arsenal have announced new deals for Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri.

They are also believed to be on the verge of unveiling a new contract for Bukayo Saka following the suggestion that the two parties have reached an agreement.

Arsenal 'confident' of new Timber contract

Arsenal are also working to tie Timber down to a new contract after opening talks with the defender earlier this season.

According to The Sun, the negotiations are 'progressing well', with Arsenal 'confident' of agreeing a fresh deal for the Netherlands international.

The report claims that Arsenal are keen to give Timber a new contract as a reward for his impressive form on the pitch.

While sporting director Andrea Berta is leading the efforts to tie Timber down to a new deal, there is no time pressure to complete negotiations, with the player's current terms set to run until the summer of 2028.

Why are Arsenal keen to agree Timber deal?

Timber, who arrived from Ajax in the summer of 2023, has established himself as a key player in Mikel Arteta's squad, having shown great character to bounce back from the serious knee injury that forced him to spend his first Arsenal campaign on the sidelines.

After featuring in 48 competitive matches last term, the Dutchman has gone on to start 18 of his 22 appearances this season, contributing three goals and three assists.

Timber has primarily played as a right-back this term, but he also proved during his Arsenal career that he is capable of operating as a left-back or central defender.

That versatility is priceless during a long season when managers have to react to injuries that crop up throughout a campaign.