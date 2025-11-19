Arsenal reportedly reach an agreement with one of Mikel Arteta’s key men over a new contract, and the boss will hope to win numerous honours with the player.

Bukayo Saka is reported to have come to an agreement with Arsenal over extending his contract until 2030, ending speculation that he could move away.

The Gunners will face a tough battle against bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, and they could find their four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table reduced to just one if they lose and Manchester City beat Newcastle United on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta will be desperate to avoid dropping points in consecutive league games, and if he is to get the better of Tottenham, talisman Saka will have to be at the top of his game.

The England star has arguably been the club's best player for a number of years, though there are some concerns that the 24-year-old could leave in the coming seasons given he has not yet signed a new deal, which is currently set to expire in the summer of 2027.

Journalist Fabrice Hawkins has raised optimism that Saka will remain at the Emirates, reporting that he has agreed a contract extension in principle that lasts until 2030, boosting Arteta's hopes of winning major honours.

Bukayo Saka contract extension: How key is winger to Mikel Arteta?

Saka's 2025-26 season has been mixed so far, with the winger having scored three goals and failed to provide an assist in nine league games, though a degree of rustiness should be expected considering he has dealt with two hamstring injuries since December 2024.

The Englishman has ended each of the team's prior four campaigns with the most goal involvements in the top flight, including two seasons in which he produced a combined 25 goals and assists.

Arsenal have frequently come to rely on set pieces to open up the scoring in matches, and Saka's deliveries are amongst the best in the Premier League.

It should be noted that the 24-year-old is not exclusively creative from dead-ball situations having produced 15 chances from open play in the league this term, just one fewer than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Can Arsenal create a dynasty in the Premier League under Mikel Arteta?

Arsenal have already proven that they can sustain title challenges, with the club having finished second in each of the past three seasons.

If the Londoners manage to get over the line in 2025-26, then the squad will have finally answered critics that claim they are unable to win when it matters most.

Key players like Declan Rice and Gabriel Magalhaes are entering their prime, while youngsters like Max Dowman, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri could be stalwarts in the years to come.

Having secured William Saliba to a new deal, two of the team's most important stars look set to spend a significant portion of their careers at the Emirates, and Arteta will not have to worry about replacing them.

While it is difficult to say that Arsenal will be in the running for the titles over the next years, they stand a much better chance of competing at the top with Saka at the club.