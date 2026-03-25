Preview: Iran vs Nigeria - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 25 Mar 2026 17:11

Iran take on Nigeria in an international friendly on Friday evening at the Antalya Stadium in Turkey, with both sides entering the contest under contrasting circumstances.

While Team Melli are dealing with off-field disruptions ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Super Eagles arrive with a different agenda, looking to rebuild after missing out on the global tournament.

Match preview

Iran come into this encounter in unusual circumstances, with external factors casting a shadow over their preparations despite successfully qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Team Melli were among the first nations to secure their place at the tournament, but their participation has since been thrown into uncertainty due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Drawn alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand in the group stage, Iran face logistical concerns, particularly regarding matches scheduled to be played in the United States, with their federation expressing reservations over security.

On the pitch, Iran’s recent form has been underwhelming, with the side winless in their last three matches, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Russia and playing out goalless draws against Cape Verde and Uzbekistan.

Amir Ghalenoei’s side will therefore view this fixture as an opportunity to regain momentum and re-establish confidence within a disrupted squad.

© Imago

Nigeria, by contrast, arrive in Antalya still dealing with the disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles’ hopes were ended dramatically following a playoff defeat via a penalty shootout to DR Congo, with a subsequent appeal to FIFA ultimately dismissed.

However, Nigeria have shown signs of recovery since then, notably securing a third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, defeating Egypt on penalties in the bronze medal match.

Under Eric Chelle, the focus has now shifted firmly towards rebuilding, with this fixture representing an early indication of the coach’s long-term vision.

Encouragingly, the Super Eagles are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions, suggesting a team gradually finding stability and direction.

This match forms part of a four-nation invitational tournament, also involving Jordan and Costa Rica, and provides both teams with a valuable opportunity to test combinations and assess squad depth.

Previous meetings between these nations have been limited, but Nigeria hold a slight edge, having recorded one win and one draw from their past encounters.

Iran International Friendlies form:

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Iran form (all competitions):

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Nigeria International Friendlies form:

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Nigeria form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Shengolpixs

Iran will be without several key players, with Saeid Ezatolahi ruled out due to a foot injury, while Sardar Azmoun has been omitted following a reported dispute with the federation.

Mehdi Taremi is expected to lead the line for Team Melli, bringing experience and a consistent goalscoring threat in attack.

Saman Ghoddos should play a key role in midfield, offering creativity and technical quality in advanced areas.

New invitee Denis Eckert is also part of the squad and could be in line to make his debut after completing eligibility requirements.

Nigeria, meanwhile, have notable absentees of their own, with Victor Osimhen sidelined due to a fractured forearm.

Defender Ola Aina is unavailable due to fitness concerns, while first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has not been included in the squad.

There is, however, a boost with the return of Semi Ajayi and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, both of whom add depth and balance to the team.

Alex Iwobi is closing in on a milestone appearance, currently sitting on 97 caps, and is expected to play a central role in midfield.

Chelle has also handed call-ups to three uncapped players, with Emmanuel Fernandez, Philip Otele, and Yira Sor all pushing to make their senior debuts.

Iran possible starting lineup:

Beiranvand; Hardani, Nemati, Kanaanizadegan, Mohammadi; Razzaghinia, Ezatolahi; Hashemnejad, Ghoddos, Mohebi; Taremi

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Ndidi, Iwobi, Onyeka; Akor, Onuachu, Lookman

We say: Iran 1-3 Nigeria

While Iran’s structure and experience cannot be overlooked, their disrupted preparations and recent lack of momentum leave them vulnerable. Nigeria, on the other hand, appear to be building rhythm under Eric Chelle, and with their attacking quality and renewed direction, the Super Eagles should have enough to secure a convincing victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.