Forget Sean Dyche: Tottenham should target one of these three managers better than Roberto De Zerbi

By Lewis Blain | 27 Mar 2026 14:14

Tottenham Hotspur are in danger of watching their season unravel completely, with uncertainty in the dugout becoming just as damaging as performances on the pitch.

Ever since the departure of Ange Postecoglou last summer, the north London outfit have struggled to find stability, with interim boss Igor Tudor failing to steady the ship during a turbulent interim spell.

With relegation now a genuine concern and key decisions looming, Spurs’ hierarchy are under mounting pressure to get their next managerial appointment absolutely right.

Tottenham could turn to Sean Dyche amid Roberto De Zerbi update

© Imago

Reports now suggest that Tottenham could turn to Sean Dyche as a short-term solution if their pursuit of former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi continues to stall.

De Zerbi remains the club’s preferred long-term option, but the Italian is reluctant to step into a relegation battle so late in the season, instead favouring a move in the summer.

That leaves Spurs in a difficult position.

Tudor is under pressure after a poor run of results, and the club may need an immediate fix. Dyche’s reputation for organising struggling sides and avoiding the drop makes him a logical, if uninspiring, candidate.

However, even Dyche may be hesitant to accept a short-term role with so much uncertainty surrounding the club’s direction.

There's an argument to be made that if Spurs are to be made to wait, then there are much more suitable options than both the aforementioned out-of-work duo.

Sports Mole takes a look at three options who would be considerably better than either Dyche or De Zerbi.

Three managers who Spurs should target instead

If Tottenham are serious about rebuilding rather than merely surviving, they should aim higher than short-term, stop-gap solutions or managers already holding doubts.

© Imago / Visionhaus

A modern and high-energy tactician, Andoni Iraola has built a reputation as one of the Premier League’s most impressive overachievers with AFC Bournemouth.

Despite limited resources and the departure of key players, he has transformed the Cherries into a competitive, well-drilled side pushing towards the top half, merely highlighting his ability to improve players without major spending.

His vertically aggressive, high-intensity style has drawn widespread praise, while his work with emerging talents mirrors Tottenham’s long-standing focus on youth development.

Crucially, Iraola has shown resilience and adaptability, keeping his side competitive through periods of transition, which is exactly the sort of qualities Spurs currently lack.

© Imago / Sportimage

Oliver Glasner would offer Tottenham something they have sorely missed - a proven winner with a clear tactical structure.

At Crystal Palace, he made an immediate impact by delivering silverware and securing European football, raising the club’s ceiling in a remarkably short time.

Known for his organised pressing systems and defensive discipline, Glasner would bring much-needed stability to a Spurs side that has looked chaotic for long stretches.

His previous success with Eintracht Frankfurt, which includes a Europa League triumph, underlines his ability to thrive in high-pressure environments, while his development of players like Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi further aligns with Spurs' recruitment model.

The emotional, and arguably most logical, choice remains Mauricio Pochettino - and he would love to return.

During his previous spell in north London, he oversaw the Spurs' most successful modern era, delivering consistent top-four finishes and a run to the Champions League final.

More importantly, he built a clear identity. Players such as Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Dele Alli flourished under his guidance, reflecting his ability to develop talent and foster belief.

With Spurs once again fractured, Pochettino’s man-management and connection with supporters could provide immediate stability, which is something no short-term appointment or uncertain long-term gamble can guarantee.