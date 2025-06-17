Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy speaks out for the first time since sacking Ange Postecoglou, claiming that it was not solely his decision to fire the Europa League-winning manager.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has spoken out for the first time since sacking Europa League winner Ange Postecoglou, insisting that ending Spurs' 17-year trophy drought was not enough to justify keeping him.

The Australian is currently waking up unemployed following Tottenham's highly controversial decision to give him the boot after just two seasons at the helm.

Postecoglou masterminded Tottenham's run to a first honour since the 2007-08 EFL Cup, but Europa League success and a spot in the 2025-26 Champions League came at the expense of a historically poor Premier League campaign.

As well as finishing in a miserable 17th spot, Tottenham suffered no fewer than 22 defeats, the most for one side ever in a Premier League campaign without being relegated.

Breaking his silence on Postecoglou's sacking to Sky Sports News, Levy outlined his ambitions to take Tottenham to the pinnacle of the Premier League and Champions League, objectives that he seemingly felt the Australian could not fulfil.

"You saw the outpouring of emotion with the parade. It was just incredible. We've won a European trophy," he said. "But it's not enough. It's what we haven't done that is more important. We need to win the league. We want to win the Premier League. We want to win the Champions League. We want to win."

Levy: 'I don't regret Postecoglou appointment'

Levy committed to a long-term Postecoglou project when he hired the 59-year-old in 2023, handing him a four-season contract and witnessing the ex-Celtic boss bring expansive, attacking football back to North London.

However, Frank has also been heralded for a forward-thinking approach as Brentford boss, and Levy believes that the "highly intelligent" Scandinavian will slot right in at Tottenham following Postecoglou's exit, which he claimed was not solely his call.

"I don't regret appointing Ange," he added. "In his first season we finished fifth and in our second season we were over the moon to win the trophy. But we need to compete in all competitions and we felt that we needed a change.

"It was a collective decision. It wasn't my decision. We do everything together. Emotionally it was difficult but we believe we've made the right decision for the club.

"One of the things that stood out to me with Thomas is that he's clearly highly intelligent. Great communicator. Super human being. Plus all the other technical aspects that are obviously important."

The players don't like it, but Levy made the right call

Any manage who cups the poisoned chalice at Tottenham deserves both commendation and sympathy, and no-one will deny that the injury gods often conspired against Postecoglou last season.

However, by the time Spurs' treatment room started to clear out, simply prioritising Europa League glory was no excuse for their level of Premier League capitulation, although the same certainly goes for Manchester United too.

Had Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton not been in a league of their own - in the bad sense - Tottenham would have faced the real prospect of relegation last season; Levy is right when he declares that a trophy does not make up for that.

The Spurs chairman is supposedly at risk of a player revolt after giving Postecoglou the boot, though, so even the charismatic and well-spoken Frank may run into some roadblocks getting the squad on his side over the summer.