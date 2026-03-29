England lineup vs. Japan: Predicted XI for international friendly as Thomas Tuchel makes 11 changes

By Ben Knapton | 29 Mar 2026 10:34

England head coach Thomas Tuchel is expected to make a full 11 changes for Tuesday's international friendly with Japan at Wembley.

The German fielded an experimental lineup for Friday's 1-1 stalemate with Uruguay, in which Ben White came off the bench to score the opener before conceding a late spot kick for Federico Valverde to equalise.

The Arsenal man - back in the Three Lions setup for the first time since his acrimonious World Cup 2022 exit - received a lukewarm reception as he entered the field, as well as when his name was read out on the loudspeaker following his tap-in.

Despite the largely negative fan reaction, White is now a contender to displace Tino Livramento at right-back, in what should be one of a full complement of alterations from the hosting manager.

Jordan Pickford, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi and Nico O'Reilly were all given the night off on Friday, but the quartet are primed to join White in defence, Konsa filling in for the injured John Stones.

Declan Rice has also returned to Arsenal for medical assessment, so Elliot Anderson and Kobbie Mainoo could join forces in an intriguing double pivot, featuring just behind Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers.

The latter starting centrally could open the door for Cole Palmer to feature on the right-hand side, as Rice's Gunners teammates Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke - who hurt his knee on Friday - also pulled out of the squad on Saturday evening.

Anthony Gordon is an obvious pick for the left-wing spot, while Harry Kane is primed to win his 113th cap, moving to within one of Steven Gerrard in fourth place in the all-time men's list.

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; White, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Mainoo; Palmer, Rogers, Gordon; Kane