England vs. Japan: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Ben Knapton | 29 Mar 2026 10:49

Seeking an immediate return to winning ways at Wembley Stadium, England welcome Japan to their headquarters for Tuesday's international friendly.

The Three Lions were on the verge of edging out Uruguay in Friday's exhibition contest, only for Federico Valverde to salvage a 1-1 draw and end England's 629-minute sequence without conceding.

In contrast, Japan are riding high on the back of a fourth straight victory, having got the better of Scotland 1-0 on Saturday courtesy of a late winner from substitute Junya Ito.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 3

England wins: 2

Draws: 1

Japan wins: 0

Two nations who will never meet in European Championships or World Cup qualifying, the senior men's teams of England and Japan have only ever squared off three times down the years, all in international friendlies.

Each of those three contests has seen both teams score, but the Three Lions boast two wins and a draw from those battles, with the Samurai Blue still waiting for their maiden triumph over England.

The two countries did not lock horns on the international circuit until 1995, when Darren Anderton and David Platt were on target for England in a 2-1 victory at the Old Wembley, the latter converting an 88th-minute penalty.

Japan would have to wait nine years for another shot at success against the English, who faced the Samurai Blue in a Euro 2004 warm-up friendly boasting a star-studded team comprising Wayne Rooney, Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, David Beckham and Paul Scholes.

However, Sven-Goran Eriksson's Three Lions had to settle for a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium, where Owen's opener was cancelled out by Shinji Ono.

Almost exactly six years later, England and Japan crossed paths for just the third time in a 2010 friendly, where Fabio Capello's men claimed the bragging rights with a 2-1 victory at the Merkur Arena in Austria.

Japan were the architects of their own downfall in that friendly, though, as after taking the lead through Tulio, the same player scored an own goal before Yuji Nakazawa also put the ball in the wrong net to complete England's comeback for them.

While the Samurai Blue were still 1-0 up, Lampard had a penalty saved by Eiji Kawashima - one of 12 non-shootout spot kicks he missed in his career.

Last three meetings

May 30, 2010: England 2-1 Japan (international friendly)

May 31, 2004: England 1-1 Japan (international friendly)

Jun 02, 1995: England 2-1 Japan (international friendly)

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