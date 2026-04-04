Preview: Millwall vs Norwich City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 04 Apr 2026 23:25 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 23:34

Promotion hopefuls Millwall will welcome Norwich City to The Den for Monday's Championship encounter.

The Lions currently occupy second spot in the Championship table, while the Canaries head into the Easter Monday clash in 11th position.

Match preview

Millwall, who are looking to end their 26-year wait for top-flight football, moved into second spot with an impressive 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough in Friday's crucial Championship clash.

Alex Neil's side came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at the Riverside Stadium, thanks to a second-half brace from former Middlesbrough forward Josh Coburn.

The win enabled Millwall to leapfrog Boro into second spot, leaving them one point clear of the third-placed side and four points better off than Ipswich Town - the team they drew with before the international break.

While they have won five of their last seven games, the Lions know they can ill-afford to drop their levels, especially taking into account the fact that Ipswich have two games in hand in the fierce promotion battle.

Millwall will head into Monday's fixture with hopes of completing their first league double over Norwich for the first time since 1968-69 after prevailing by a 2-1 scoreline in August's reverse fixture.

The Lions have won their last two home meetings with Norwich, including a 3-1 victory in last season's clash at The Den.

© Imago / Focus Images

Norwich are sitting inside the top half of the Championship table after winning 16, drawing seven and losing 17 of their 40 matches.

The Canaries have lost just one of their last seven league games (D1, L1), although they would have been disappointed with a 1-1 draw in Friday's home clash against relegation-threatened Portsmouth.

Pelle Mattsson opened the scoring in the first period, but his outing ended in disappointment after he inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net in the 84th minute.

The two dropped points effectively ended Norwich's unlikely playoff bid, with the Canaries nine points adrift of the top six with just six matches left to play.

Norwich will still be keen to produce a strong end of the season, and they will also want to build momentum ahead of next Saturday's derby clash against Ipswich.

Having lost on their last two trips to The Den, Norwich will be hoping to claim their first away win over Millwall since picking up a 3-2 victory in March 2023.

Millwall Championship form:

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Norwich City Championship form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Millwall remain without the injured quartet of Lukas Jensen, Joe Bryan, Daniel Kelly and Massimo Luongo.

Alfie Doughty and Ryan Leonard are back in training, but it remains to be seen whether either of the pair will be ready for Monday’s fixture.

Experienced midfielder Barry Bannan is pushing for a starting spot after providing the assist for Coburn’s late winner on Friday.

Meanwhile, Norwich are unable to call upon Ruairi McConville, Shane Duffy, Gabriel Forysth, Lucien Mahovo, Harry Amass, Matej Jurasek, Mirko Topic, Papa Amadou Diallo, Ante Crnac and Jovon Makama.

Jeffrey Schlupp has returned to training following a five-month injury absence, but the 33-year-old is unlikely to be ready for Monday’s fixture.

Jack Stacey, Ali Ahmed and Mohamed Toure are all pushing to feature in Clement’s starting lineup at The Den.

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Patterson; Crama, Cooper, Taylor, Sturge; Azeez, Mitchell, Bannan, Neghli; Ivanovic, Coburn

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic; Stacey, Darling, Medic, Fisher; McLean, Mattsson; Maghoma, Wright, Ahmed; Toure

We say: Millwall 2-1 Norwich City

While Norwich are playing for league position, Millwall are chasing the incentive of Premier League football, and we think that extra motivation could prove to be the difference in Monday's encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.